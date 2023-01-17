ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken and Lima recap NFL Super Wild Card Weekend + The end of Dry January

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 5 days ago

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 147, Tuesday Jan 17. Ken and Lima recap Super Wild Card weekend including the Dolphins near upset over the Bills and the Chargers blowing a 27 point lead. Ken on how Dry January ended for him. CJ Stroud's NFL draft future and what Bryce Young should not do.

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream .

