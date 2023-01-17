Ken and Lima recap NFL Super Wild Card Weekend + The end of Dry January

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 147, Tuesday Jan 17. Ken and Lima recap Super Wild Card weekend including the Dolphins near upset over the Bills and the Chargers blowing a 27 point lead. Ken on how Dry January ended for him. CJ Stroud's NFL draft future and what Bryce Young should not do.

