Albuquerque, NM

Solomon Pena, Republican who lost New Mexico election, arrested for shootings at Democrats’ homes

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A Republican who lost a race for a New Mexico State House seat last year has been arrested on charges of arranging multiple shootings at the homes of local Democrats, authorities said.

Solomon Pena is linked to shootings at four homes between Dec. 4 and Jan. 3, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Described by police as the “mastermind” behind the attacks, Pena is accused of paying men to conduct two of the shootings and allegedly “pulled the trigger” during one as well.

“This type of radicalism is a threat to our nation and has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “But I know we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold.”

Pena, 39, lost the November election for House District 14 to incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia by about 3,600 votes. He asserted the race was rigged and went to elected officials’ homes with documents he said proved he won.

The shootings occurred at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, state Rep. Javier Martinez, Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and state Sen. Linda Lopez, officials said.

More than a dozen shots were fired at the homes of both O’Malley and Lopez, according to police. Lopez says three bullets went through the bedroom of her daughter, who is 10.

Last week, police announced a suspect was in custody but didn’t release an identity. Authorities say four men conspired with Pena in the shootings.

“If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the New Mexico Republican Party said Monday.

SWAT officers took Pena into custody Monday after cellphone and vehicle records, bullet casings and accounts by witnesses made him the key suspect.

With News Wire Services

