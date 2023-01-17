Read full article on original website
Disneyland Surprisingly Resumes Magic Key Sales TODAY!
Disneyland is gearing up to welcome more fans in 2023, as the Park is resuming sales of the highly demanded Magic Key Passes today!. Disney fans rejoice! Those looking to acquire a Disneyland Magic Key Pass could snatch one of these highly demanded passes today, just in time for the start of the Disney100 celebrations at the California theme park.
Park hopping, ride photo changes coming to Disneyland on Feb. 4
There are some changes for guests coming to Disneyland next month, including making it easier to park hop and complimentary attraction photos for guests. In addition, Disneyland said it will open up the Magic Key program as well. Here are the specifics:. 11 a.m. Park Hopping. Beginning February 4, 2023,...
How Disneyland will ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ during 2023 Black History Month
During Black History Month in February, Disneyland will honor Black heritage and culture with a number of limited-time offerings across the resort, in addition to current experiences such as “Tale of the Lion King” stage show, African-inspired cuisine at Troubadour Tavern and training sessions with the Dora Milaje.
Refurbishments, closings coming to Disney World in January 2023
The start of the year is good time for some refurbishments at Disney World, in addition, one attraction and one store will be closing this January 2023 forever. On Jan. 2, 2023, at Disney Springs, the Sosa Family Cigar Co. store will be will closing permanently. And Jan. 22 will be the last day Splash Mountain will be in operation before closing or a lengthy makeover to a Princess and the Frog attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.
11 new attractions, restaurants coming to Disney World in 2023
There’s a number of attraction, restaurants and stores that were expected to open in 2022 at Walt Disney World but were pushed back to 2023, and there are just a handful of new things so far announced for this year. One big thing we have not been privy to...
4 big attraction refurbishments begin today at Walt Disney World
Four big attraction refurbishments begin today – Jan. 9 – at Walt Disney World, one at Magic Kingdom, another at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the fourth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Annual refurbishments are a standard process as rides need to...
Walt Disney World Railroad reopens with new narration
After fours years of being closed the Walt Disney World Railroad steam engines are once again operating with a new narration and new views of the TRON attraction scheduled to open in 2023. The train was closed for the construction of TRON. The tracks needed to be moved to accommodate...
Merchandise coming to 2023 Walt Disney World Marthon weekend
The 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place the weekend of Jan. 4-8, 2023, and the merchandise will feature a 90’s retro vibe. In addition to the may t-shirts and sweathshirts, the merch includes logo headwear and Corkcicle drinkware, commemorative pins and pin sets, and a Loungefly backpack.
3 Disney World changes coming to help save money and time
Walt Disney World today announced a trio of changes aimed at improving the guest experience and help save a little money. Disney announced that it will be relaxing its park reservation requirements for passholders who visit after 2 p.m., will be adding ride photos to Disney Genie+ and is reinstating free self-parking to guests staying at Disney resorts.
The complete schedule during EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023
The schedule of the artists appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been released for the entire festival taking place Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023. More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will showcase and sell their works at a variety of special tents that...
Figment Popcorn Bucket returns, one of many Figment items at Festival of Arts
Yes, the Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket is coming back to this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, hopefully without the huge lines like last year. And, there’s a lot more Figment at the festival you can enjoy. New this year, you will be able to explore Figment’s...
Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, hotel room deals for Florida residents offered
As the new year starts, Walt Disney World is offering up to deals for Florida residents, the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket and a savings of up to 20% on select Disney hotel stays through early 2023. Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a...
Major Disney anniversaries to commemorate in 2023
The Walt Disney Company‘s 100th-anniversary celebration may be getting all the attention, but there are a lot of other Disney milestones to commemorate in 2023. As Disney World finally winds down its 50th-anniversary celebration on March 31, Animal Kingdom will be gearing up for its 25th anniversary and Tokyo Disneyland will be getting ready to mark its 40th.
So long to the Harmonious barges in EPCOT World Showcase lagoon
When Disney World first announced the “Harmonious” nighttime show at EPCOT in they touted how this would be one of the largest shows ever created for a Disney park. The should would have five giant barges to be used for projections, pyrotechnics and water screens at night. During...
The most important dates in the 100-year history of the Walt Disney Company
The 100-year history of the Walt Disney Company is filled with animation, imagination, innovation and transformation. While the official anniversary isn’t until Oct. 16, 2023, the company — in true Disney fashion — will take the entire year to celebrate. When Walt and Roy Disney formed “The...
Adventures by Disney announces 2024 river cruise itineraries
Adventures by Disney announced the return to three of Europe’s most iconic rivers for the 2024 travel season. With 22 river cruise departures planned, Adventures by Disney guests will once again offer sailings on the Rhine River, the Danube River and the Seine River. Headlining the 2024 lineup is...
Magic shots, special photo ops at EPCOT Festival of the Arts
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has kicked off and there are a number of special magic shots and photo ops during the festival from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023, ranging from Figment shots, to putting yourself in works of art to nighttime paint magic opportunities. Here’s a...
Disney World reinstates daily housekeeping at deluxe resorts
Starting today, Jan. 15, Walt Disney World is reinstituting daily housekeeping service at all Walt Disney World deluxe results. This is the first time the daily service has been brought back since COVID-19 reopening. Some deluxe resorts had already brought back the daily service but now all the deluxe location...
The chalk drawings around the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts
Every year during the arts festival at Disney World Imagineers puts chalk drawings around the World Showcase in EPCOT. This year, during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Disney added a new location, this one is outside the Imagination! Pavilion, where we find Mickey from the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and a Magic Broom.
‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks returns to Magic Kingdom on April 3
It’s coming back. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” is retunring to the Magic Kingdom on April 3 featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A., according to Disney. The current fireworks show, “Disney Enchantment,” was introduced for the 50th anniversary celebration of Magic Kingdom on Oct. 1,...
