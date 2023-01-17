The start of the year is good time for some refurbishments at Disney World, in addition, one attraction and one store will be closing this January 2023 forever. On Jan. 2, 2023, at Disney Springs, the Sosa Family Cigar Co. store will be will closing permanently. And Jan. 22 will be the last day Splash Mountain will be in operation before closing or a lengthy makeover to a Princess and the Frog attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.

21 DAYS AGO