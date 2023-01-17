ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Judge denies class action status for fired Twitter employees

By Stephen Neukam
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0350TJ_0kHbbQwy00

A group of laid-off Twitter employees must drop their class action lawsuit against the company, which accuses the social media giant of skipping out on its promised severance pay, according to a ruling from a federal judge on Friday.

U.S. District Judge James Donato told the employees that they had to instead make their claim in private arbitration, citing their employment contract with the company.

The ruling said the contract provided the employees an opportunity to opt out of non-mandatory arbitration, but they did not. The contract also included a class action lawsuit waiver, mandating that employees bring any disputes on an individual basis to arbitration.

The move from the employees to sue the company came after Elon Musk acquired Twitter and handed down job cuts soon after. The group of laid off Twitter employees filed the lawsuit in November, saying the company did not provide enough notice before letting them go.

The employees pointed to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which mandates that employers give 60 days of notice for company-wide layoffs. The employees argued Musk was in violation of the law.

Musk said after the work cuts that the company was offering employees three months of severance, but some employees have argued Twitter has not kept that promise.

Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees in November.

The lawyer representing the Twitter employees pushed back on the idea that the judge’s ruling was a win for Twitter and Musk. Shannon Liss-Riordan said in a tweet that they were expecting the ruling from the court and that they have filed 500 individual arbitration claims.

“This is not a win for @elonmusk ,” Liss-Riordan said in the post. “Twitter still has to answer claims in court, on top of the arbitration battles.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism after his administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida schools, the latest curriculum-related action by the governor to draw fierce backlash. The DeSantis administration made the move earlier this month, when it sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership arguing […]
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WGN Radio

Justices were interviewed as part of Supreme Court leak probe

All nine Supreme Court justices were interviewed as part of a probe into last year’s leak of the draft opinion overturning federal abortion protections, but none were implicated, court marshal Gail Curley said on Friday. Curley has led the court’s investigation since Politico published the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization majority opinion in […]
WGN Radio

64 percent in new poll say Biden acted inappropriately handling classified documents

Almost two-thirds of respondents in a new survey said that they believe President Biden acted inappropriately in handling classified documents when he left office as vice president.  The ABC News-Ipsos poll, published on Sunday, found that 64 percent of those surveyed said Biden’s handling of classified documents after his vice presidency was inappropriate, while 34 […]
WGN Radio

Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling

The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy