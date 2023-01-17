ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

WATCH: Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid

By The Associated Press
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5u5W_0kHbaw2J00

DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8.

The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet’s storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor and the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds. General Motors says it can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

Although those figures are slightly faster than its race track-ready brothers, the Z06 and Z07, it’s civil enough for the daily commute even though its rear tires are almost wide enough to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Tadge Juechter, the Corvette’s executive chief engineer, said people would ask for the best version of the car, only to wind up a “track monster” that they’re trying to drive every day. “For the same money you can get all-wheel-drive, and comfort, security, and the livability that comes with a car like this,” he said. “We’ve really divided the family into pure track and to everyday utility.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzJdz_0kHbaw2J00
The 2024 Corvette E Ray is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it’s not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The E-Ray, which makes its debut exactly 70 years after the first Corvette was introduced in New York back in 1953, is a step toward an all-electric version of the car that will come out at at unspecified date.

Although GM may be over-selling the practicality, the E-Ray does come with all-season tires so it can be driven year-round, and the all-wheel-drive system is configured so it’s confident in the snow, up to just 4 inches due to its low ground clearance.

Unlike most hybrids, it’s not really made for efficiency, although will get a little better city mileage than a standard Stingray at 16 mpg. But because of higher mass and air drag, it will do worse than the standard Corvette’s 24 mpg on the highway. The electric motor adds 160 horsepower to the 495 generated by the V8, for a total of 655. Both systems come on at once for maximum acceleration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVZGq_0kHbaw2J00
The 2024 Corvette E Ray auxiliary power module and battery is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it’s not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Engineers say its technology sets the stage for the all-electric Corvette. When the latest generation of ‘Vette came out four years ago with the engine in the middle, engineers designed it so future there could be hybrid and electric versions in the future.

The car’s computers are configured to keep it stable by applying power to individual wheels when it’s slippery. GM engineers say most electronic stability controls rely on braking individual wheels. It’s a lot of engineering work for a niche product, but GM says knowledge from developing the car will show up in other vehicles. GM sold only 34,510 Corvettes last year.

The 1.9 kilowatt-hour battery is small compared with a full electric vehicle. It’s positioned under the console. You can’t plug it in to recharge it, but it gets energy restored from regenerative braking and from the V8 motor. It can be driven in “stealth mode” up to 45 mph for a short distance to quietly leave a neighborhood, GM says.

2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in

“As fast as you can discharge it, we recharge it, and we always keep it at a pretty optimum state of charge,” said Mike Kutcher, lead development engineer for the E-Ray. “We have a pretty high target state of charge so you always get maximum performance.”

The E-Ray will hit showrooms sometime during the second half of this year as a 2024 model, GM said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Convicted child abuser wants out of prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
KILLEEN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Clay County employees placed on administrative leave

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plea deal reached in nightclub shootings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder and shootings at a nightclub in 2018 has made a plea deal for a lesser charge. Trayvon Strawn was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault but his attorney and prosecutors today, January 20, agreed to a plea agreement changing the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy