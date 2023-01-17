The Dodgers on Friday hired Stephen Nelson to join their television broadcast team for 2023, calling games on SportsNet LA. Nelson will call over 50 home and road games on television in 2023, and the Dodgers also announced Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Neverett, and Dontrelle Willis will also return to call games on SportsNet LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO