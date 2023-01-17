Read full article on original website
Related
Royals Review
Royals sign infielder Johan Camargo to a minor league deal
The Royals announced they have signed veteran utility infielder Johan Camargo to a minor league deal. The 29-year-old switch-hitter has been a versatile infielder in six years in the big leagues, mostly with the Braves. Last year he played in 52 games for the Phillies, hitting .237/.297/.316 while making appearances at every single infield position, but he was designated for assignment before the post-season.
Royals Review
The Royals are becoming villains
We all know the story, by now. A new owner takes over the team. They’re unhappy with the team’s current location and completely uninvested in the team’s success. The GM is allowed only to sign has-beens and never-will-bes. The manager has no proven experience. The catcher is getting up there. The centerfielder can fly and he can field, but he can’t hit. The team’s best power-hitter has trouble with breaking pitches. There is an abundance of evidence of Christian belief inside the clubhouse. The team’s new flamethrowing reliever can’t throw a strike and has a history of questionable off-the-field activity.
Royals Review
Weekend Rumblings - News for January 21, 2023
David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to the Aroldis Chapman signing. From a baseball perspective, I actually do sort of get it. Chapman is one year removed from a solid enough season, albeit with too many walks. Even last year, he didn’t give up his first run until May 11. Things got awfully rough from that point forward, but the Royals signing him to a $3.75 million deal is probably the right amount for a once-elite reliever who you’re hoping to get a few good months out of before you trade him to a contender for a prospect we’ll likely never hear of again. The guy still throws upper-90s and gets whiffs on 36 percent of his sliders and his splitter still holds opponents to a sub-.120 batting average.
Comments / 0