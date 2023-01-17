In the last few years, because education budgets are so complex, the Board of Education has asked the administration to divide the information into two parts. The first part was on November 3, 2022. On that date, I presented to the Board of Education an overview of current trends and needs that affected the development of the 2023-2024 school budget. Included in that presentation were topics such as enrollment trends, class size, growing special education needs, etc. We also discussed the impact of the end of the Federal grants the district has received as a result of the pandemic. A copy of that November 3rd presentation is linked here. You can also watch the video of the presentation/meeting by clicking this link.

