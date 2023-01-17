Read full article on original website
Researchers Unravel the Complex Reaction Pathways in Zero Carbon Fuel Synthesis
(Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore/Phys.Org) Photosynthesis is the natural process of converting carbon dioxide (CO2) to useable chemical compounds. In contrast, carbon capture and utilization technologies through processes such as electrochemical CO2 reduction (eCO2R) are the man-made equivalents that could enable the chemical industry to convert its current CO2 waste to useful products.
New Solar-Powered Technology Can Transform Plastic Waste into Sustainable Fuels and Cosmetics
By Rebecca Ann Hughes (EuroNews.green) Scientists have developed a way of transforming plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels using solar power. The system, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, could address plastic pollution and become a “game-changer” in the development of a circular economy.
New Enzyme Speeds up Sugar to Biofuel System without Using Yeast
By Jacinta Bowler (Cosmos Magazine) Australian researchers have found a way to more effectively convert sugarcane into the building block of aviation fuel, and other products like rubber and plastics. Sugarcane (and its waste product) is one of the crops that has shown promise in being turned into ‘biofuel’, which...
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation
(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
LNG – Deliverying Decarbonisation: SEA-LNG’s View from the Bridge 2022-2023
(SEA-LNG) SEA-LNG is pleased to share its overview of LNG as a marine fuel in 2022-2023. This resource highlights how the shipping industry has advanced along the LNG pathway to decarbonisation in 2022 and outlines what progress is anticipated in 2023. 2022 was another very strong year for LNG vessel...
Dung-Powered Tractor Uses Cow Waste to Flush out Agricultural Emissions
By Alexa Heah (Design Taxi) Cattle farming, and by extension cow manure, is responsible for a whole heap of greenhouse emissions for the planet. To help farmers be more environmentally friendly, New Holland Agriculture has come up with a new tractor designed to run on fuel created from cattle waste, functioning exactly the same as a traditional diesel tractor, but with an eco-friendly spin.
Improving the Internal Combustion Engine
By Ron Lyseng (Western Producer/SASK Today) Internal combustion engineers, chemists and scientists are planning to squeeze another century out of the machines. Researchers are making progress to allow both diesel and gasoline burners to meet carbon criteria and the future needs. …. There are 1.4 billion internal combustion engine vehicles worldwide...
International Initiative Njord Carbon to Help Accelerate Global Adoption of BECCS
(Canadian Biomass Magazine/Verdane) Even if the world succeeds in dramatically cutting its collective CO2 emissions, there is an urgent need to remove billions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. Verdane, the European specialist growth equity investor, has therefore joined forces with Södra, a globally leading forest industry group, and Equinor, an international energy company and global leader in permanent CO2 storage, to develop an international initiative called Njord Carbon.
Aviation Leaders Hail Green Fuel as Carbon Saviour, but Wonder Who Will Pay
(EurActiv/Reuters) Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which rely on feedstocks like used cooking oil...
USD Clean Fuels Announces the Development of a New Biofuels Terminal in National City, CA that Will Supply the San Diego Region with Low Carbon Fuels
(USD Clean Fuels/Business Wire) USD Clean Fuels LLC (USDCF) announced its intention to build a new biofuels terminal in National City, CA that will have the capability to transload renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The terminal will be served by the BNSF Railway and will provide efficient transportation of clean fuels to the area from the Midwest and US Gulf Coast. Pending receipt of all local and state permits, the terminal is expected to be operational by early 2024.
The Biofuels Oil Rush
(World Bio Market Insights) With big oil moving into biofuels, Shell is one to watch. — … From another angle, biofuels are an already-lucrative global commodity attracting attention from some of the biggest corporate entities in the world: oil majors. The oil companies say renewable fuels are central...
Raven SR Agrees to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines
(Raven SR/PR Newswire) Announcement marks one of Raven SR’s first agreements in aviation industry for SAF; Agreement to support 10-year supply deal; SAF to be produced from non-combustion conversion of waste to synthetic fuel — Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, today announced it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Japan Airlines (JAL) for major global routes.
Brussels Talks on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Targets Set to Restart
By Helen Massy-Beresford (Aviation Week) … Late last year, trialog talks—among the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council—resulted in agreement on revisions to the emissions trading system for aviation as part of the broader emissions-cutting Fit for 55 legislation package. However, discussions of ReFuelEU, the eagerly awaited legislation that would cover the region’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, ended without agreement.
Treatments Reduce Waste by Maximizing Biogas Efficiency
(Bionetix International/Canadian Biomass Magazine) … Overcoming Biogas Inhibitors with BCP12. An extremely limiting factor for biogas production is the fact that plant-based biomass, a common biogas feedstock, can inhibit the hydrolysis and acidogenesis phases of biogas production. Poor performance at these stages also limits final biogas production capacity. BCP12 is an excellent companion to carry the microbial population through this critical period by adding beneficial bacteria and nutrients to the microbial population already in the biogas production area. These processes are respectively called bioaugmentation and biostimulation.
Ready. Set. Go! The Ethanol Industry Is Poised for Continued Success in 2023
By Geoff Cooper (Renewable Fuels Association/Ethanol Producer Magazine) … (T)he Renewable Fuels Association remains focused on solidifying year-round access to E15, building export markets and moving incrementally closer to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. …. In December, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed RFS volumes through 2025 that provide certainty and...
EPA Announces Availability of $50 Million to Support States and Tribes Developing Programs for Carbon Sequestration and Groundwater Protection
(Environmental Protection Agency) Grants funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $50 million in grant funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help states, Tribes and territories develop and implement Underground Injection Control (UIC) Class VI programs. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, Class VI programs ensure that groundwater resources are protected while supporting geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Mote
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Mote makes uniquely integrated gasification plants to produce hydrogen and CO2 from wood waste, in an environment of underway huge demand for fossil-free, cost-competitive hydrogen, rapid development of CCUS, the emergence of voluntary Carbon Markets, and widespread international Net Zero commitments. Mote says it has the most scalable carbon removal technology, and address what it describes as the “Hydrogen, the Swiss Army Knife for hard-to-abate sectors. Company CEO Mac Kennedy presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
Vertex Energy on Track to Start Producing Renewable Diesel in Alabama This Spring
By Ron Kotrba (Biobased Diesel Daily) Vertex Energy Inc. provided an update Jan. 17 on the construction of its renewable diesel conversion project in Mobile, Alabama. The company said the project, which is designed to convert the existing hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel on a standalone basis, remains on schedule, on budget and on track for mechanical completion by late March.
