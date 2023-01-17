Jamestown honors first Africans on MLK Day

Historian Mark Summers stands in front of the Ambler Mansion, adjacent to the site of Capt. William Pierce's property which dates back to the 17th century. The site is also called the "Angela site," named after "Angelo" (Angela) - one of the first African women living at the colony. Angela was listed in a 1625 colony-wide census as living at Pierce's property. Dominic Catacora/staff The/Daily Press/TNS

Crisp winter air brushed the James River on Monday morning as a crowd of about 15 or so visitors sat near the Tercentennial Monument on Jamestown Island.

The group focused their attention on historian Mark Summers as he began to host a morning walking tour scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day called The First Africans.

The walking tour — which Jamestown Rediscovery added to its programming in 2017 — highlights key events that led to the arrival of captive Africans from different Western African kingdoms in 1619. Summers mentioned during the tour that the first Africans in the colony were from Portuguese Angola (modern-day Angola) in West Central Africa. The kidnapped had been taken during conflicts involving the Portuguese and the African kingdoms of the Kongo and the Ndongo.

The first Africans who arrived in Virginia had originally landed in what is now Hampton, but not aboard the original Spanish slave ship — the San Juan Bautista — in which they had crossed the Atlantic. Instead, they arrived as hostages aboard a ship called the White Lion, which was part of a pair of privateer ships. The other was called the Treasurer, and together both privateer ships attacked and robbed the San Juan Bautista.

The tour doesn’t stop with the events of 1619.

“I’m trying to get at the roots of what I’ve been thinking and grappling with my whole life,” Summers explained. “Which is, where does this culture of unity become so politically separated, and how far back does that go? And that started happening when I started looking at the records of the 1630s. If anything, we are uncovering the origins of the southern culture in the land here.”

The tour highlighted the impact that the first Africans had on society in Jamestown by shedding light on some of the settlement’s earliest signs of division.

The 17th-century Virginia tobacco industry had become highly lucrative for the Virginia Company in a relatively short amount of time. Summers said that early practices, including indentured servitude and illegal practice of slavery, led to the actual legalization of race-based slavery in the mid to late 1600s. In 1662, the Virginia House of Burgesses introduced a law that stated that the mother of any child would determine the status of that child, according to Summers. Under the 1662 law, if the mother of a child was a slave, then that child would be considered a slave too.

The well-known historical figure who played a key role in the rise of the Virginia tobacco industry was John Rolfe. The Secretary of Virginia at the time, Ralph Hamor, credits Rolfe with bringing tobacco seeds from the Caribbean to Jamestown in 1612.

Hamor’s quote goes, according to Jamestown Rediscovery’s web page on Rolfe , “I may not forget the gentleman worthie of much commendations, which first tooke the pains to make triall thereof, his name Mr. John Rolfe, Anno Domini 1612, partly for the love he hath a long time borne unto it, and partly to raise commodity to the adventurers.”

Rolfe’s unique variety of tobacco plants was a big break for the Virginia Company. Rolfe, explained Summers during the tour, experimented with planting the Spanish variety of tobacco seeds in Virginia and then further experimented by mixing both the Spanish tobacco varieties with the native Rustica tobacco — the type of tobacco smoked by the Powhatans.

Through these early efforts, Rolfe helped launched a highly profitable tobacco industry in Virginia, and the final product became preferred by many Europeans. This new success and demand meant the settlement needed more indentured hands working in the agriculture-based industry. Although slavery in Virginia wasn’t legal until the 1660s, the settlement seemed to be operating in what Summers said is “a middle ground where slavery was happening but it wasn’t codified in the law yet.” According to Summers, there was still an indentured servitude taking place.

“I think Jamestown is the place of beginnings,” Summers said. “We always say that, but we can’t just say it’s the place of the beginnings of the things we like and not mention it as the beginnings of the things we do not like, because the things that you like and don’t like about your history are sometimes inseparable.

“You have the first represented government, but it’s also involved in the tobacco business. How is that money going to get made? How are the crops going to get grown? Whose land is that going to take? You can’t avoid that. It’s all mixed together in the artifacts and it’s all mixed together in the records. You can’t pick and choose what you like about your history and not look at all of it.”

At Jamestown Island’s Angela site, visitors gathered at the site of the ruins of the Ambler Mansion, adjacent to the site of Capt. William Pierce’s property, which dates back to the 17th century.

Angela is the woman’s name that was found by historians in a 1625 colony-wide census as living at Pierce’s property. The name was written in the historical census as “Angelo,” but historians, Summers included, believe that to be a census taker’s mistake. Further evidence is based on the Latin masculine and feminine rules of languages like Portuguese and Spanish.

Angela was living with three other indentured servants, Summers said. Her name is just one of the very few names from the colony’s earliest groups of Africans that have survived all these years.

Dominic Catacora, dominic.catacora@virginiamedia.com , 757-798-9833