Project Air to Receive EUR 97 Million in Innovation Fund Support, Enabling Unique Swedish Green Chemistry Investment

International Initiative Njord Carbon to Help Accelerate Global Adoption of BECCS
(Canadian Biomass Magazine/Verdane) Even if the world succeeds in dramatically cutting its collective CO2 emissions, there is an urgent need to remove billions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. Verdane, the European specialist growth equity investor, has therefore joined forces with Södra, a globally leading forest industry group, and Equinor, an international energy company and global leader in permanent CO2 storage, to develop an international initiative called Njord Carbon.
Aviation Leaders Hail Green Fuel as Carbon Saviour, but Wonder Who Will Pay
(EurActiv/Reuters) Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which rely on feedstocks like used cooking oil...
Biofuel Usage Expands Despite Rising Costs
(Biofuels International) Global biofuel demand is expected to be 6% or 900 million litres per year (MLPY) higher in 2022 than the previous year. Renewable diesel makes up the largest share of this year-on-year expansion, thanks to attractive policies in the United States and Europe. …. Growth in renewable diesel and...
USD Clean Fuels Announces the Development of a New Biofuels Terminal in National City, CA that Will Supply the San Diego Region with Low Carbon Fuels
(USD Clean Fuels/Business Wire) USD Clean Fuels LLC (USDCF) announced its intention to build a new biofuels terminal in National City, CA that will have the capability to transload renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The terminal will be served by the BNSF Railway and will provide efficient transportation of clean fuels to the area from the Midwest and US Gulf Coast. Pending receipt of all local and state permits, the terminal is expected to be operational by early 2024.
Gov’t Support Seen Needed to Develop Sustainable Jet Fuel
By Arjay L. Balinbin (Business World) The government must send strong signals that it supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country through tax incentives and other policies, as a crucial step toward meeting the industry’s target to cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050, airlines said.
Raven SR Agrees to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines
(Raven SR/PR Newswire) Announcement marks one of Raven SR’s first agreements in aviation industry for SAF; Agreement to support 10-year supply deal; SAF to be produced from non-combustion conversion of waste to synthetic fuel — Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, today announced it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Japan Airlines (JAL) for major global routes.
Upgrades to Biorefinery Map Tool Now Live!
By Jim Spaeth (U.S. Department of Energy) The Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) recently performed major upgrades to the content, appearance, and useability of its longstanding Interactive Integrated Biorefinery (IBR) Map. The upgrades came as a part of an effort by BETO’s System Development and Integration (SDI) subprogram to highlight new awards within its diverse portfolio and to provide stakeholders with the means to easily access and aggregate data based on a variety of project characteristics.
AIR COMPANY Awarded Additional NASA Funding to Continue Its Research & Development of Kerosene-Based Rocket Fuel
(AIR COMPANY/SpaceRef) AIR COMPANY, the world’s leading carbon technology and climate innovation company, has seen its collaboration with NASA further strengthened with direct funding through a NASA Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) award. With this funding, AIR COMPANY will make integral strides towards its carbon-negative rocket fuel for space...
Brussels Talks on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Targets Set to Restart
By Helen Massy-Beresford (Aviation Week) … Late last year, trialog talks—among the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council—resulted in agreement on revisions to the emissions trading system for aviation as part of the broader emissions-cutting Fit for 55 legislation package. However, discussions of ReFuelEU, the eagerly awaited legislation that would cover the region’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, ended without agreement.
Air France Increases Ticket Prices to Pay for Sustainable Aviation Fuel
By Tom Otley (Business Traveller) Air France has detailed its increase in ticket prices to pay for sustainable aviation fuel. Vincent Etchebehere, VP Sustainability and New Mobilities at the airline, said that since the beginning of 2022, “French regulations have required us to incorporate an average of 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on flights departing from France. In 2025, this will rise to 2 per cent, then to 5 per cent in 2030, for all flights departing from Europe.”
Ready. Set. Go! The Ethanol Industry Is Poised for Continued Success in 2023
By Geoff Cooper (Renewable Fuels Association/Ethanol Producer Magazine) … (T)he Renewable Fuels Association remains focused on solidifying year-round access to E15, building export markets and moving incrementally closer to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. …. In December, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed RFS volumes through 2025 that provide certainty and...
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation
(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
The Biofuels Oil Rush
(World Bio Market Insights) With big oil moving into biofuels, Shell is one to watch. — … From another angle, biofuels are an already-lucrative global commodity attracting attention from some of the biggest corporate entities in the world: oil majors. The oil companies say renewable fuels are central...
Vertex Energy on Track to Start Producing Renewable Diesel in Alabama This Spring
By Ron Kotrba (Biobased Diesel Daily) Vertex Energy Inc. provided an update Jan. 17 on the construction of its renewable diesel conversion project in Mobile, Alabama. The company said the project, which is designed to convert the existing hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel on a standalone basis, remains on schedule, on budget and on track for mechanical completion by late March.
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Mote
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Mote makes uniquely integrated gasification plants to produce hydrogen and CO2 from wood waste, in an environment of underway huge demand for fossil-free, cost-competitive hydrogen, rapid development of CCUS, the emergence of voluntary Carbon Markets, and widespread international Net Zero commitments. Mote says it has the most scalable carbon removal technology, and address what it describes as the “Hydrogen, the Swiss Army Knife for hard-to-abate sectors. Company CEO Mac Kennedy presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
Researchers Unravel the Complex Reaction Pathways in Zero Carbon Fuel Synthesis
(Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore/Phys.Org) Photosynthesis is the natural process of converting carbon dioxide (CO2) to useable chemical compounds. In contrast, carbon capture and utilization technologies through processes such as electrochemical CO2 reduction (eCO2R) are the man-made equivalents that could enable the chemical industry to convert its current CO2 waste to useful products.
Is Deere Pushing Electric Tractors? An Exclusive Interview with John Deere’s CTO
By Tyne Morgan (Farm Journal/AgWeb) … Rumors have been circulating about the direction of Deere’s technology investments, and Farm Journal had the chance to sit down with John Deere’s Chief Technology Officer, Jahmy Hindman, to set the record straight and uncover what Deere sees as the future of equipment and ag technology.
New Solar-Powered Technology Can Transform Plastic Waste into Sustainable Fuels and Cosmetics
By Rebecca Ann Hughes (EuroNews.green) Scientists have developed a way of transforming plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels using solar power. The system, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, could address plastic pollution and become a “game-changer” in the development of a circular economy.
