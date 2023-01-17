Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
USD Clean Fuels Announces the Development of a New Biofuels Terminal in National City, CA that Will Supply the San Diego Region with Low Carbon Fuels
(USD Clean Fuels/Business Wire) USD Clean Fuels LLC (USDCF) announced its intention to build a new biofuels terminal in National City, CA that will have the capability to transload renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The terminal will be served by the BNSF Railway and will provide efficient transportation of clean fuels to the area from the Midwest and US Gulf Coast. Pending receipt of all local and state permits, the terminal is expected to be operational by early 2024.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ready. Set. Go! The Ethanol Industry Is Poised for Continued Success in 2023
By Geoff Cooper (Renewable Fuels Association/Ethanol Producer Magazine) … (T)he Renewable Fuels Association remains focused on solidifying year-round access to E15, building export markets and moving incrementally closer to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. …. In December, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed RFS volumes through 2025 that provide certainty and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Aviation Leaders Hail Green Fuel as Carbon Saviour, but Wonder Who Will Pay
(EurActiv/Reuters) Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which rely on feedstocks like used cooking oil...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Raven SR Agrees to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines
(Raven SR/PR Newswire) Announcement marks one of Raven SR’s first agreements in aviation industry for SAF; Agreement to support 10-year supply deal; SAF to be produced from non-combustion conversion of waste to synthetic fuel — Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, today announced it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Japan Airlines (JAL) for major global routes.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
LNG – Deliverying Decarbonisation: SEA-LNG’s View from the Bridge 2022-2023
(SEA-LNG) SEA-LNG is pleased to share its overview of LNG as a marine fuel in 2022-2023. This resource highlights how the shipping industry has advanced along the LNG pathway to decarbonisation in 2022 and outlines what progress is anticipated in 2023. 2022 was another very strong year for LNG vessel...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
EPA Proposes to Add Environmental Justice, Climate Change, and PFAS to National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives for FY 2024-2027 DEADLINE: March 13, 2023
(Environmental Protection Agency) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is seeking public comment on its proposal to address environmental justice, climate change, and PFAS contamination in its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives (NECIs). Every four years, EPA selects national initiatives to focus resources on serious and widespread environmental problems where federal enforcement can make a difference. The primary objective of these initiatives is to protect human health and the environment by holding polluters accountable through enforcement and assisting regulated entities to return to compliance.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
EPA Announces Availability of $50 Million to Support States and Tribes Developing Programs for Carbon Sequestration and Groundwater Protection
(Environmental Protection Agency) Grants funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $50 million in grant funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help states, Tribes and territories develop and implement Underground Injection Control (UIC) Class VI programs. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, Class VI programs ensure that groundwater resources are protected while supporting geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Gov’t Support Seen Needed to Develop Sustainable Jet Fuel
By Arjay L. Balinbin (Business World) The government must send strong signals that it supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country through tax incentives and other policies, as a crucial step toward meeting the industry’s target to cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050, airlines said.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Dung-Powered Tractor Uses Cow Waste to Flush out Agricultural Emissions
By Alexa Heah (Design Taxi) Cattle farming, and by extension cow manure, is responsible for a whole heap of greenhouse emissions for the planet. To help farmers be more environmentally friendly, New Holland Agriculture has come up with a new tractor designed to run on fuel created from cattle waste, functioning exactly the same as a traditional diesel tractor, but with an eco-friendly spin.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Biofuel Usage Expands Despite Rising Costs
(Biofuels International) Global biofuel demand is expected to be 6% or 900 million litres per year (MLPY) higher in 2022 than the previous year. Renewable diesel makes up the largest share of this year-on-year expansion, thanks to attractive policies in the United States and Europe. …. Growth in renewable diesel and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Is Deere Pushing Electric Tractors? An Exclusive Interview with John Deere’s CTO
By Tyne Morgan (Farm Journal/AgWeb) … Rumors have been circulating about the direction of Deere’s technology investments, and Farm Journal had the chance to sit down with John Deere’s Chief Technology Officer, Jahmy Hindman, to set the record straight and uncover what Deere sees as the future of equipment and ag technology.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Treatments Reduce Waste by Maximizing Biogas Efficiency
(Bionetix International/Canadian Biomass Magazine) … Overcoming Biogas Inhibitors with BCP12. An extremely limiting factor for biogas production is the fact that plant-based biomass, a common biogas feedstock, can inhibit the hydrolysis and acidogenesis phases of biogas production. Poor performance at these stages also limits final biogas production capacity. BCP12 is an excellent companion to carry the microbial population through this critical period by adding beneficial bacteria and nutrients to the microbial population already in the biogas production area. These processes are respectively called bioaugmentation and biostimulation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation
(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Upgrades to Biorefinery Map Tool Now Live!
By Jim Spaeth (U.S. Department of Energy) The Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) recently performed major upgrades to the content, appearance, and useability of its longstanding Interactive Integrated Biorefinery (IBR) Map. The upgrades came as a part of an effort by BETO’s System Development and Integration (SDI) subprogram to highlight new awards within its diverse portfolio and to provide stakeholders with the means to easily access and aggregate data based on a variety of project characteristics.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Sustainable SAF from Corn
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The SAF Grand Challenge is vast. It sets out to achieve a minimum 50% reduction in lifecycle GHG emissions compared to conventional aviation fuel, increase SAF output to 3 billion gallons per year by 2030, achieve SAF output of 35 billion gallons per year by 2050, to meet complementary ESG commitments from major passenger and cargo airlines. It’s going to come from forestry residue, pulp and paper waste, municipal solid waste, animal fats, vegetable oils, algal oils, agricultural residues and processing waste, animal waste/manure, waste gases, oilseed crops, cellulosic crops, sugar crops, starch crops, and more. What’s the role of corn and starch? Nathan Danielson of BioCognito, Sara McKay of the National Corn Growers Association and Kelly Davis of the Renewable Fuels Association presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Vertex Energy on Track to Start Producing Renewable Diesel in Alabama This Spring
By Ron Kotrba (Biobased Diesel Daily) Vertex Energy Inc. provided an update Jan. 17 on the construction of its renewable diesel conversion project in Mobile, Alabama. The company said the project, which is designed to convert the existing hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel on a standalone basis, remains on schedule, on budget and on track for mechanical completion by late March.
