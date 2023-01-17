Read full article on original website
Related
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
$100 Payout From Mobile Company
A mobile company has put forward $350 million to compensate customers. In 2021, the safety of cellphone users became compromised. The business wants to mitigate differences with the settlement.
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
Earn Money through Affiliate marketing
What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
People are Making Thousands per Month with Mobile Notary Businesses
Do you wanna quit your job this year? And need a side hustle to replace a six-figure salary?. Well, you’ve come to the right place. This business idea cost’s a few $100 bucks to get started and gives you the opportunity to make $10K+/month.
Making Money from Home with Amazon Affiliates
With Amazon affiliates, if you click my links, I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. Did you know that you can make money with Amazon from home using Amazon affiliates? By understanding the basics of this program, you can earn an income while still taking care of your family.
TikTok creator’s food reviews flood struggling small businesses with customers
Social media is a powerful tool that can be used for good or bad. TikTok user Keith Lee chooses to use his platform for good by helping others, and boy does it work well for those who seem to need it most. Lee is a self-proclaimed food critic who has amassed more than 8 million followers and nearly 300 million likes on TikTok with his food reviews.His no-nonsense deadpan take on foods and his extremely strict rating scale is what makes his reviews so trustworthy to his large following. Lee doesn't announce himself as an influencer or food critic...
itbusinessnet.com
Cybeats Partners with Device Authority, A Global Leader in Securing Machine Identities and Enabling Zero Trust for IoT Devices
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a partnership with Device Authority, to provide end to end compliance and operational efficiencies to IoT devices. Through this partnership, Cybeats’ aims to work with Device Authority’s to broaden the reach of its SBOM Studio1 product to a wider range of businesses and partners.
MetaMask Partners with PayPal to Simplify Cryptocurrency Acquisition
MetaMask is one of the largest cryptocurrency self-custody wallets in the world. PayPal, the world's largest digital payment system and fiat wallet, partners with MetaMask to make it easy for crypto users to purchase cryptocurrencies on the platform using the popular payment method.
itbusinessnet.com
DelphX To Attend 9th Annual CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2023) – DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) (“DelphX“), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, today announced that the Company will participate in the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas on January 21-22, 2023.
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
u.today
Cardano Developer Aims to Revolutionize Crypto Auctions with MLabs
Cardano development organization Input Output Global (IOG) and MLabs have joined forces to work on highly advanced crypto auctions using the Hydra Head protocol. The partnership aims to create a reference for conducting digital asset auctions on Cardano's blockchain platform through smart contract capabilities. This collaboration seeks to ensure that...
itbusinessnet.com
RKVST launches new public attestation service for supply chain operations
Expansion of RKVST supply chain evidence management platform includes multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transactions, for easy-to-deploy supply chain visibility, provenance and governance. SANTA CLARA, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, U.K. – January 18, 2023 – RKVST, the evidence management platform for trustworthy supply chain operations, announces its public attestation feature,...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
theblock.co
Fantom releases decentralized funding system called ecosystem vault
Fantom has released a decentralized funding system to finance new projects, dubbed the “ecosystem vault.”. The vault will get 10% of all transaction fees paid on the network, which will be granted to projects. To apply for funding, projects will have to make a governance proposal and get approved...
crypto-economy.com
Poloniex Review – Complete Exchange Guide
This article will be focusing on the Poloniex exchange, in particular, one of the earlier exchanges launched in 2014 and based in Delaware, United States. This Poloniex review will take a look at the features that the exchange offers including the fees and markets available, have a brief description of creating an account with the exchange and making your first deposit and conducting a trade.
CoinDesk
Cross-Chain Bridge Protocol Stargate Partners With Metis for More Efficient Interoperability
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cross-chain bridge protocol Stargate Finance will work with Ethereum layer 2 platform Metis to enable more flexible and secured cross-chain applications for users. The partnership is being pitched as a way to allow Stargate...
CoinDesk
EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
itbusinessnet.com
BICS to power its suite of advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions through Infovista
Enables software economies of scale for BICS’ analytics customers with hassle-free scalability, seamless evolutive maintenance and lower costs as a fully managed service. Paris, France – Thursday 19th January 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced today that BICS, the leading international communications enabler, has successfully deployed Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations solution to power its suite of advanced analytics solutions for its telco and enterprise customers.
Comments / 0