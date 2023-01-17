ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer Join Brad Anderson’s ‘The Silent Hour’

By Scott Roxborough
 5 days ago
Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star alongside Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in Brad Anderson ’s upcoming action thriller The Silent Hour .

Anderson ( Beirut , The Machinist ) will direct the film from an original script by Dan Hall, with principle photography set to begin in Malta and Toronto in late February. The Silent Hour is being financed and produced by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios with producer Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures.

Kinnaman stars as a Boston police detective who suffers hearing loss after an on-the-job accident. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and partner (Strong) team up to battle corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in the apartment building where she lives.

Frank, who can currently be seen in NBC’s New Amsterdam , and appeared on the Netflix series Daybreak , will play Ava, the murder witness. Phifer ( 8 Mile , Divergent ), plays Lynch, the ringleader of the rotten cops. The veteran actor most recently appeared on the Disney+ series Love, Victor.

Suicide Squad actor Kinnaman will next been seen alongside Nicolas Cage in the crime auctioneer Sympathy for the Devil from The Operative director Yuval Adler. Strong can be seen in Todd Field’s Oscar contender Tár , alongside Cate Blanchett.

AGC International , AGC Studios’ international sales and distribution arm, introduced The Silent Hour to buyers at the American Film Market last November, where it sold well, closing multiple deals across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Among the major European deals, AGC closed all-rights agreements with Square One Entertainment in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand; and Wild Bunch in France.

Katie McGrath of KMR & Associates negotiated the casting agreement on behalf of Frank; Gersh and Brookside Artist Management on behalf of Phifer; and Anant Tamirisa, SVP of Legal and Business Affairs, on behalf of AGC Studios.

Frank is repped by KMR & Associates. Phifer is repped by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management.

