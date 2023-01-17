ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peep The Trailer ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 On Disney+

Source: YouTube / Disney+

Star Wars fans rejoice for The Mandalorian is set to return to action and Disney has just given us a sneak peak as what to expect in its upcoming season.

Last night (Jan. 16), Disney released the first trailer for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian, and it looks like it’s going to be an emotionally driven and action-packed affair. Looking to redeem himself after the surprising events of season two, Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian makes his way to the planet Mandalore in hopes of being “forgiven for my transgressions.”

With the adorable, yet powerful Grogu (baby Yoda) by his side, Din Djarin gets sidetracked from his plan when he learns that “There’s something dangerous happening out there,” which will need his attention. Riddled with shootouts, light sabers and Grogu demonstrating how powerful he is when using the Force, the trailer to season three of The Mandalorian promises fans a helluva ride across a universe far, far away.

Will you be checking for the third season to The Mandalorian when it premiers on Disney+ March 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

