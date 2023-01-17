Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
I'm Broke and Desperately Need My Inheritance—What Should I Do?
"In the meantime, I am broke and incredibly annoyed that the New Jersey pension department is doing absolutely nothing to try and give me any other options."
'I Lived in Mexico, Moving To America Completely Changed My Life'
Artist Marcela Avelar writes about how moving to New York helped launch her artistic career.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
The Fight to Bring Abortion Back
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Now that it is dead, how do abortion rights activists intend to continue the fight for reproductive autonomy?
Alec Baldwin's Case Comes Down to Two 'Key' Questions: State Attorney
The actor is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Tucker Carlson Rips Menthol Cigarette Bans, Says Nicotine 'Frees Your Mind'
The Fox News personality also said that marijuana is being pushed on children by an unspecified "they" because it makes people "compliant and passive."
If America's Megadrought Continues, the Impact Will Be Catastrophic
The megadrought, which began more than 20 years ago, remains widespread across the western half of the contiguous U.S.
Ron DeSantis Is Banning Black Studies in Schools and It's Disgraceful | Opinion
Americans who are concerned with free speech should be terrified by reactionary government officials like DeSantis, who answer hard questions with censorship.
Kari Lake Teases Cryptic Date for Supporters: 'Mark Your Calendars'
Days before hinting at the mysterious announcement, Lake promised that "shocking" new evidence would overturn her 2022 loss to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
Kari Lake Accuses Republicans of Rigging Election
With her assertion, Lake quoted a report by a conspiracy theorist whom Buzzfeed News reported in 2020 to be "just a random Italian guy."
No, Ron DeSantis Is Not Trying to Ban Black History | Opinion
The criticisms come off more as a political attack against DeSantis, who is expected to make a run for the White House. The question is: Will America buy it?
Illinois Assault Weapon Ban Hits Another Hurdle
A new law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois has been strapped with a temporary restraining order.
Trump's Chance to Make GOP 'Uneasy' About DeSantis in 2024: Analyst
Ed Kilgore wrote in a Saturday column that the ex-president "will go after DeSantis for supporting budget austerity, entitlement reform," and more.
Michelle Obama, Newsom 'In the Wings' Amid Biden Scandal: Trump Lawyer
Jenna Ellis told Newsweek that Democrats now know that they "cannot possibly run him [Joe Biden] again in 2024" as his classified documents situation develops.
Kari Lake Won't Back Down on Election Conspiracies
Lake, who lost the governorship to Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, refused to concede and led legal efforts to challenge the midterm election results.
Iowa GOP's Plan to Limit SNAP Benefits Slammed as 'dehumanizing'
Fresh meat, sliced cheese and white bread would be banned from food stamp purchases under the proposed bill.
Nikki Haley Teases 2024 Run: 'Time for New Leadership'
If Haley announces a presidential bid, she would become the first high-profile Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump in 2024 Primary
"As she points out, she has never lost a race," Republican strategist Matt Klink told Newsweek. Here's what experts and polls say about a 2024 bid from Haley.
Joe Manchin Won't Rule Out 2024 Run: 'Everything Is on the Table'
The West Virginia senator on Sunday did not clarify if he would run as a Democrat or a Republican.
