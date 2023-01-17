Read full article on original website
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Keep Movin'" by The Vice Rags
“Keep Movin’,” the first single off Asbury Park-based Mint 400 recording act The Vice Rags’ new EP, “Midnight Ride,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. It’s great to see the invaluable North Jersey indie Mint 400 Records working with more and more Asbury Park bands. Yawn Mower, Lowlight, The Extensions, and Renee Maskin are among them, but one of the first was The Vice Rags, a good-rockin’ mash-up between the early rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley and Little Richard with the alternative sounds the four members played in previous bands, such as Mars Needs Women, Kid With Man Head, Dibs, Acid, The Blakes, and Readymade Breakup.
NJPAC presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show
(NEWARK, NJ) -- All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:00pm in NJPAC's intimate Victoria Theater. Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen. Her first book, The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will be published April 2023 with Harper.
She Could Have Danced All Night: "My Fair Lady" is Back
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and The Company © Jeremy Daniel. Sami Murphy, veteran actress, is back in a huge play yet again, this time in My Fair Lady. She’s not the star, but a co-star who appears as numerous different characters in the show. You see her again and again and again.
Two River Theater Aims at Racism, High Art in "Living & Breathing"
What happens when life imitates art too literally? Lots of drama. Two River Theater is presenting the world debut of “Living & Breathing,” a world premiere play by Mando Alvarado. This new play examines the world of high art, racial identity, and a friend group that’s ready to buckle. Jersey Arts goes to rehearsal in Red Bank to learn more from the team behind this new show.
Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again
NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
The Adelphi Orchestra presents Symphonic Voyages
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with "Symphonic Voyages" on March 18th & 19th. The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish".
Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band with the TTBB Horns & special guests on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Doors are at 7:00pm, the concert begins at 8:00pm. From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been at the center...
Makin Waves Album of the Month: "Live in Asbury Park" by Sean Tobin
Asbury Park-based singer-songwriter Sean Tobin is the 2022 Makin Waves Male Artist of the Year and one of my Dirty Jersey Dozen independent acts who made the most waves, whose preceding LP, “Ghost of the Arcade,” was a Top 3 album that spawned two Top 10 songs on my year-end lists. And that’s just a small portion of the success he had in 2022, so what he does next has a lot to live up to. But the three-song EP “Live in Asbury Park” due on Jan. 20 is more like a souvenir from an 11-state tour that proved Sean and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, have the goods to be Asbury’s next national act.
soultracks.com
Faith Evans, Karen Clark-Sheard to join tribute to Twinkie Clark
(New York, NY – January 18, 2023) – New York City’s Town Hall will present “A Celebration of Twinkie Clark,” on Friday, January 21, 2023. The virtuoso and four-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend will be recognized for her five-plus-decade career as one of the most prolific gospel composers in music history. The one-night-only event will also feature Twinkie Clark, who will take to the Hammond to perform some of her original compositions. This historic evening will be held at The Town Hall, located at 123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY at 8:00 p.m. ET, doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at The Town Hall box office or online.
The ShowRoom to celebrate 50th anniversary of "The Poseidon Adventure"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Poseidon Adventure launched a film genre when it was released on December 13, 1972. The ShowRoom will celebrate this 50th annivesary milestone with a one night only screening Friday, January 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at showroomcinemas.com. Disaster movies in the 1970’s featured...
Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Dark Star Orchestra
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Dark Star Orchestra on March 9, 2023 at 7:30pm. Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. Tickets range from $25-$64.50 and are on sale now.
Centenary Stage Company presents "The Ladykillers"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers from February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown. In the play, a sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.
The Nimbus Rose Gala to Take Place February 11th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Nimbus Rose Gala: A Fundraiser for Nimbus' Artistic & Educational Programs will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. The evening will honor the contributions of Sam Pesin (Friends of Liberty State Park), Annette Chaparro (NJ State Assembly and Arts Advocate) & Cristina Marte (Arts Educator and Advocate).
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
The Excellent Documentary The Language I Speak opens the 2023 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, January 27!
The Language I Speak, an excellent and very informative documentary on regional varieties of spoken English in America, will be playing online for 24 hours and in-person at Voorhees Hall #105/Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey at 7PM on the Festival opening day-Friday, January 27, 2023. Here...
Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Leslie Jones: Live
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Leslie Jones: Live on Friday, June 16th at 7:00pm. Leslie Jones, the three-time Emmy nominee and SNL alum can currently be seen starring in Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max. Jones will soon produce an Untitled Christmas Comedy for Lionsgate along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad along with Jackie Clarke set to write and Lenny Marcus producing. Jones is developing the holiday feature as a potential starring role.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
The Players Guild of Leonia presents "Bedroom Farce"
(LEONIA, NJ) -- Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, presents the hilarious comedy, Bedroom Farce, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre over three weekends, starting Friday, January 20, and closing on Sunday, February 5th. Bedroom Farce, written by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, takes place in the bedrooms of three married couples during one very long night.
The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two Exhibits by Christopher López
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two exhibits by photo-based artist and arts educator, Christopher López. "The Fires: Hoboken 1978-1982" shines a light on horrific events from Hoboken's early period of gentrification. This visual and oral history project will be on display in their Main Gallery. A companion installation "(UN)ERASED" will be on display in their Upper Gallery. Both exhibits open on Sunday, Sunday January 22 and an opening reception will take place that day at 2:00pm.
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
