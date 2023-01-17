ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man arrested in Indiana for speeding at 125 mph while intoxicated

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZlDn_0kHbVik400

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago man is facing charges after police say they clocked him driving at high speed on the Indiana toll road.

A Laporte County Sheriff's deputy was parked neared the median of the 48 mile marker of the toll road early Sunday morning when investigators say he clocked a vehicle traveling 125 mph.

The deputy eventually stopped the car being driven by Jonathan Lesure, 25 of Chicago. As the traffic stop progressed to the sheriff's offices, Lesure showed several signs of intoxication and marijuana was found in his vehicle.

He's now charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana. Bond is set at $1,500.

CHICAGO, IL
