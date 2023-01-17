ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New House Democratic Leaders To Court Hollywood, L.A. Support At Event At Home Of Byron Allen

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: The new House Democratic leadership will appear this week at an event at the home of Byron Allen and Jennifer Lucas as the party sets its sights on the 2024 cycle.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries , Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar are scheduled for the Friday event, which is being billed as a “DCCC Political Update.” The event, organized by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee , also will feature former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , who has been a powerhouse on the fundraising circuit. Also on the bill, according to an invite, is DCCC chairwoman Suzan DelBene, who represents a district in Washington.

With Congress out of session this week, the event is part of a fund-raising tour by the Democratic leaders, per Punchbowl News. The 2024 cycle naturally will focus on the presidential contest, but Democrats will be just five seats shy of winning back the majority in the House, while they face a challenging map in retaining control of the Senate.

Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, was a major donor in the recent midterms, with six-figure contributions each to the House Majority Fund, the DCCC, the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund and the Senate Majority PAC and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, among other contributions.

