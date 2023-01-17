ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Ravens Star Reacts To Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors

A series of cryptic tweets has led the NFL world to question Jalen Ramsey's future with the Los Angeles Rams. The potential availability of an All-Pro talent like Ramsey has caused a flurry of reactions from around the league. Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey even took to Twitter ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Rams’ Zac Robinson becoming OC candidate for Chargers, Ravens

After parting ways with offensive coordinators Joe Lombardi and Greg Roman, the Chargers and Ravens are both searching for new play callers to lead their young quarterbacks next season. Both teams took a step towards filling their empty roles today, requesting an interview with Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
MARYLAND STATE
VikingsTerritory

About Those Fleeting Lamar Jackson, Vikings Rumors

Out of desperation, frustration, or utopian fantasy, some Minnesota Vikings called for the exploration into Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s services last weekend after Minnesota lost to the New York Giants in the postseason. The “go get Lamar” theory was widespread on Twitter as Jackson played on the final...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bvmsports.com

Greg Roman out; Top 5 offensive coordinator options for Ravens

BALTIMORE (BVM) — As speculation continues surrounding the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have now added another task to their growing offseason list following the announcement that offensive coordinator Greg Roman would resign. Roman has spent the past four seasons in Baltimore helping the team make...
BALTIMORE, MD
