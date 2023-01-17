ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Last of Us' premiere opens to huge numbers for HBO

By Jordan Hoffman
 5 days ago

For the win! ‘ The Last of Us ,’ a big bet for HBO from creators Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and Israeli-American Neil Druckman , drew fantastic numbers with its debut episode on Sunday night. If the name Neil Druckman is new to you, he’s not exactly a newcomer: he’s one of the most successful video game developers out there, and, indeed, this new series starring Pedro Pascal , Bella Ramsey , and Anna Torv is adapted from the blockbuster game of the same name. (Is this the first true television hit to emerge from the world of joysticks and consoles? How quickly we forget “ Q*bert ”!)

“The Last of Us” secured an audience of 4.7 million viewers across HBO’s linear network and the HBO Max streaming option, according to the network. This is the second-biggest debut in the last 13 years for the premium network, behind “House of the Dragon,” which, being a prequel to the immensely popular “Game of Thrones,” certainly had its share of interest. (Prior to the George R.R. Martin -produced fantasy epic, the record-holder was 2010’s “Boardwalk Empire.”)

The series is set 20 years into a civilization-ending catastrophe caused by (uh-oh) a massive pandemic. But in this reality, infection turns people into mindless, bloodthirsty attackers. (Remember: it is based on a video game.) Pascal stars as a tough guy smuggler named Joel who is tasked with escorting a young woman (Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone. The first episode features all sorts of darkness, chaos, and brutality, as well as the unexpected use of the Depeche Mode single “Never Let Me Down Again” from 1987. Martin Gore is currently checking those Spotify stats wondering if he’s the next Kate Bush .

“The Last of Us” was shot in Alberta, Canada, and is the largest production ever in the Great White North.

“ We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way, and we extend our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success,” HBO big Casey Bloys said, presumably in-between gulps of champagne and high-fives from fellow execs.

The first season of “The Last of Us” will last nine episodes. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, Mazin and Drucker have hinted at where they would like the story to go. No doubt deal memos are being drafted right now.

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
51% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans think Amethyst should have been eliminated in episode 3, not Princess Poppy [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 13, San Francisco-based Princess Poppy received the dreaded “sashay away” from RuPaul Charles. She went head-to-head against Amethyst in the Lip Sync for Your Life to a disco version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross. We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and more than half of fans were in agreement that Amethyst should have been given the chop instead of Poppy. Amethyst was also the fan choice to go home after episodes 1 and 2 based on our poll following...
‘Scream VI’ trailer teases another major legacy death

The stakes have been raised once again. On Thursday, Paramount Pictures released the official full-length trailer for the upcoming “Scream VI,” the sixth installment in the wildly popular horror slasher franchise. The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously directed the fifth entry. Also returning are writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, with original series writer and creator Kevin Williamson returning as executive producer. It will be the sixth overall installment in the franchise following 2022’s “Scream.” The film “continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks,...
2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Limited Actress

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA. Who will prevail in the category of Best Limited Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are: Emily Blunt (“The English”), Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”). Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Limited Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined...
‘Better Call Saul’ boss ‘can’t believe’ they won Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series: ‘We never win!’

For the first time ever, “Better Call Saul” has won a major televised industry award for Best Drama Series. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the show wrapped production last year after six seasons on AMC. “I can’t believe we won — we never win!” shouted “BCS” showrunner Peter Gould after claiming the Critics Choice Award on Sunday night. He was joined on stage by Best Drama Actor winner Bob Odenkirk, Best Drama Supporting Actor winner Giancarlo Esposito and Best Drama Supporting Actress nominee Rhea Seehorn. In all, “Better Call Saul’s” three trophies made it the biggest...
Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)

There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations

The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
Simon Cowell booed on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ when he X’es mentalist Peter Antoniou

The last time mentalist Peter Antoniou appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in Season 16, he received a red X from Simon Cowell in the live semifinals when his act didn’t go according to plan. Flash-forward to “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” and Peter now admits that Simon is a “curveball” when it comes to judging his mentalism. “I’m really hoping that this performance wins Simon back over and makes him regret pushing that buzzer,” he declared before stepping onto the big stage. Long story short? Unfortunately, Peter received yet another X from the cranky British judge, which prompted the audience to...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 16? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 16 with the third set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country. Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and...
AAFCA Awards 2023 winners: ‘The Woman King’ takes Best Picture; Danielle Deadwyler, Angela Bassett among acting champs

“The Woman King” was honored as Best Picture and the film’s helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood took the prize as Best Director in the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards for achievement in film. The announcement was made Monday morning by the African American Film Critics Association. Three other films also earned a pair of trophies, with Danielle Deadwyler winning Best Actress and Jalyn Hall earning the statuette as Emerging Face, both for “Till”; newly-minted Golden Globe victor Angela Bassett earned the trophy as Best Supporting Actress and “Lift Me Up” landed a Best Song win, both for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; and “Glass...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 3 recap: 10 more acts perform for Golden Buzzer and superfans vote

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the third group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the January 16 episode were saxophonist Avery Dixon, danger act Bir Khalsa, daredevil Captain Ruin, dance troupe Dance Town Family, comedy acts...
Oscars mystery: Will Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic loss impact Austin Butler?

The death far too young of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, on January 12 at age 54 came as a shock. She had attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 10 along with her mother Priscilla to cheer on Austin Butler, who won the Best Film Drama Actor trophy for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father and Priscilla’s onetime husband in Baz Luhrmann‘s musical biopic “Elvis.” At the Globes, Butler concluded his acceptance speech with a shout-out to the two women “for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.” Just two days later,...
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’

After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 23? Sacred Riana, Human Fountains …

Episode 4 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 23 on NBC, with the fourth set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition. So who’s performing on January 23 on “America’s Got...
Where does Jessica Chastain’s Oscar-winning performance rank in terms of screen time?

A year after receiving her first Oscar nomination for her 16-minute supporting turn in “The Help,” Jessica Chastain landed a Best Actress bid for a performance more than three times as large in “Zero Dark Thirty.” Nine years after losing to Jennifer Lawrence, whose “Silver Linings Playbook” performance was seven minutes shorter than hers, she returned and took the gold for her massive role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Her screen time of one hour, 36 minutes, and 42 seconds in the film is the fifth longest among all 97 winners of the lead female Oscar and the 23rd...
‘Saturday Night Live’ host Aubrey Plaza declares she’s ‘insane’ as she locks lips with Chloe Fineman [WATCH]

The first 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 21 on NBC with host Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Sam Smith. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Plaza and “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman show off their celebrity impersonations before things get a little steamy. “I’m insane,” Plaza whispers while bugging out her eyeballs, “and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old.” As the host gets closer and closer to invading Fineman’s personal space, Plaza eventually tells her to “shut up” as she purses her lips and goes in for a smoocheroo....
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: New trailer, full list of directors, and premiere date

A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit closer. Late Monday night, Disney released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” – and also revealed the show’s return date and its impressive list of episode directors. First, the date: New episodes of “The Mandalorian” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 1. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s the synopsis of where things stand heading into the new season: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles...
Box office: ‘MISSING’ enters the movie market, as ‘Avatar’ crosses $2 billion worldwide

Just like last January, the first month of 2023 seems to be going the route where very few new movies are having much of an impact while others just continue to make money. Despite there being a number of new wide and moderate releases, only one of them managed to get into the top five as James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” remained ahead of the pack with another $19.7 million, down 40% from last weekend, as it comes closer to reaching the $600 million domestic milestone. After that, it’s coming up fast on surpassing Pixar’s “Incredibles 2’s” $608.6...
Netflix 2023 movies include new films from David Fincher, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Netflix released a  “Save The Date” video Wednesday morning, highlighting its most mainstream (and likely biggest budget) titles from now until the end of the year. (The “Save The Date” did not say where they were registered or if the affair was black tie.) To the tune of “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, the sizzle reel is bursting with action and a surprising amount of A-list stars. Some are sequels, like Chris Hemsworth back for the international thriller (and chase scene-primed) “Extraction 2,” out June 16, and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston cracking wise and solving crimes...
