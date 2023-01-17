Shuffle Board: New Dior CEO, Nordstrom CMO Retires, Burberry Poaches Farfetch Exec

Brands

LVMH

Pietro Beccari, who has headed Christian Dior Couture since 2018, has been named chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton . He succeeds Michael Burke, who will take up new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH , after spending 10 years at the head of Louis Vuitton and guiding the integration of Tiffany.

Delphine Arnault will transition out of the Louis Vuitton executive vice president role she’s held since 2013 to become chairman and CEO of Dior , the second-largest brand of the company run by her father.

Charles Delapalme, executive vice president of Christian Dior Couture in charge of commercial activities since 2018, has been named managing director of Dior. And Stéphane Bianchi, chairman and CEO of the watches and jewelry division, will now oversee Tiffany and Repossi, which join the division of the LVMH Group.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands said chief financial officer Michael Dastugue has resigned effective Feb. 28 for family reasons. Scott Lewis, the company’s chief accounting officer and controller, will become the interim CFO until a successor is named as of March 1. The company has initiated a comprehensive search to fill the CFO role with the support of an executive recruiting firm. Dastugue will continue to serve the Hanes parent company in a financial consultancy position through the second quarter of 2023.

HanesBrands

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway announced that current chief supply chain officer Brian Donato will assume the newly created role of chief revenue officer. Drew Rau, currently serving in the role of vice president, inventory performance, will become a part of the RTR executive team as SVP, supply chain and Inventory. Both changes were effective as of Jan. 16.

As chief revenue officer, Donato will be responsible for the execution of the company’s growth strategy, as well as formulating and achieving RTR’s topline targets. He will oversee brand and growth marketing, revenue strategy, creative and customer experience, and will report to Rent the Runway president and COO Anushka Salinas.

Retail

Nordstrom

Nordstrom announced that chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. To ensure a smooth transition, Bariquit will remain in her role until the company identifies a successor. Nordstrom has commenced an internal and external search to find qualified candidates.

Throughout her 37-year career at Nordstrom , Bariquit has held a variety of leadership roles across the company’s merchandising organization, supporting inventory audit, merchandising technology, planning and more before becoming the company’s first-ever chief merchandising officer in 2019.

Burberry

Burberry appointed Giorgio Belloli and Delphine Sonder to the newly created roles of chief digital, customer and innovation officer and chief merchandising officer respectively, effective immediately.

Belloli will be responsible for leading the global e-commerce, digital product, and analytics teams, as well as a new innovation function. Delphine will lead merchandising and global planning across ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as product strategy. Both will report to Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd and join the executive committee. They will be based at Burberry’s headquarters in London.

Belloli joins after more than nine years at Farfetch, where he most recently served as chief commercial and sustainability officer. He has previously held senior roles at Alexander McQueen, Hussein Chalayan, and Prada. Delphine joins after nearly five years at Saint Laurent, where she was general merchandising director. She has also worked in senior roles at Louis Vuitton and Chloe.