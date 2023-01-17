ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago
Jeff Shuter , the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer , Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday.

After graduating from Northwestern University in 2003, Shuter moved to Los Angeles, where he co-founded Gain Enterprises, through which he and co-founder Dan Viney helped develop motion comics technology at a time when smartphones were becoming ubiquitous and studios began developing content for mobile devices.

Motion comics, also called animated comics, combine elements of print comic books and animation, with individual comic panels depicted along with voice acting, sound effects and sometimes additional animation.

Through Gain and his other ventures, Shuter wrote, directed, produced and composed music for motion comics series for Viacom and MTV, and developed projects for Fox, Disney, and Universal Pictures. His credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 8 Motion Comic , Stan Lee’s Time Jumper , and an adaptation of Invincible , based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker.

Comments

Bruno G
5d ago

It's either know reason given why someone suddenly died or all of a sudden people died of sudden injuries? something is very fishy going on with all this for sure..

Reply
172
DSUE
5d ago

Jeff had Type 1 Diabetes that led to a diabetic seizure; while hitting his head, that's when he received the trauma to the brain.. he had gone into a coma and succumbed to this unfortunate event! It was in the Milwaukee news back in December..very sad!

Reply
37
Joe Hutchinson
5d ago

why didn't they mention he was injured when happened. whenever any celebrity gets a papercut they announce it all over the news. maybe I missed it, but I watch and read the news 24/7.

Reply
59
 

