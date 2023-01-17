Read full article on original website
Door County looks to improve beach monitoring program
Door County officials are looking to make it even safer for you to swim at some of its beaches. The Door County Board will weigh in on a proposal to install beach warning lights at five beaches in the county to alert swimmers of potentially high bacteria levels. In recent years, Door County has worked with UW-Oshkosh to test the swimming waters at 25 area beaches. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says problems can occur after the beaches test positive for high bacteria levels. The delay in posting a beach closure could be a day or two, potentially exposing visitors to dangerous bacteria levels when issues were already known. Health and safety warnings could be issued remotely by installing the beach warning system.
Ag-Career Days return in April
For the first time since 2018, you will find kids learning about a future job in agriculture, thanks in part to the efforts of the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation. Approximately 900 students from Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Algoma, Southern Door, and Denmark School Districts will participate in the two-day event at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy. Students will be exposed to careers in agriculture, from agronomy and animal care to cheese-making and technology support. About 2,300 jobs in Kewaunee County are directly tied to agriculture.
Mild weather putting ice fishing season on thin ice
You may have to start thinking about next year when it comes to getting some quality ice fishing this winter. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), only approximately three percent of the Great Lakes are ice-covered, which is 18 percent below average for January. Only pockets of the Bay of Green Bay are above 50 percent for ice concentration, a critical factor in if it’s safe enough to ice fish. Ice fishing guide Jimmy Doering of Cast and Catch Charters in Sturgeon Bay doubts it will be safe enough to ice fish on the bay this year, saying it usually has to be completely ice covered from Green Bay to Chambers Island for that to happen. As a safety precaution, he has been canceling several of his trips this year.
87th annual Lumberjack Dinner Wednesday
You can enjoy a traditional meal and community event with over 80 years of history in Sturgeon Bay this coming week. The United Methodist Church Men’s Club is hosting the Lumberjack Dinner on Wednesday, January 25th, with dine-in seating for the first time in three years. Event co-chair and Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward says the tradition dates back to accommodating the crews on furlough that worked on Great Lakes freighters docked in Sturgeon Bay during the winter.
Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army team up for free coats
If you or someone you know needs help bundling up this winter, the Boys and Girls Club of Door County and the Salvation Army can help you next week. The two organizations are teaming up to offer free coats, gloves, and hats while supplies last to community members in need on January 23rd and 24th. A limited supply of snow pants and snow boots may also be available. Those interested can pick up the needed items in the Boys and Girls Club of Door County lobby near the alley entrance off of Nebraska Street between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol sweeps weekend
Packerland Conference girls' basketball teams spent their weekend traveling with varying degrees of success. The Sevastopol Pioneers girls' basketball team made the most of their three-hour-plus road trip over the last two days, picking up wins against Owen-Withee and Mellen on consecutive days. Gibraltar lost their matchup to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah...
Gibraltar boys outlasts Algoma on U 102.1
In a seesaw battle between two Packerland Conference rivals, it was Gibraltar that delivered the final blow in a 58-53 victory Friday night at Algoma. The Vikings took an early lead with Jake Schar pacing the offense with turnaround jumpers inside the arc and threes in transition to help the team build a 10 point lead. It was then the Wolves' Kaden Vardon's turn to take the reins of the game offensively. He scored 11 of his team-high 11 points in the first half to help the Wolves get back into the game. Coupled with a press defense and a timely three by Cody Kirchman, the Wolves turned the deficit into a one-point halftime advantage.
