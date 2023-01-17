Read full article on original website
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
Investigators search for a motive in Ana Walshe murder case, point to possible divorce plans
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a motive for the murder of Ana Walshe as prosecutors build their case against her husband Brian Walshe. In court on Wednesday, prosecutors hinted at what they think the motive may have been. They say that on Dec. 27, just days before Ana disappeared, Brian googled “what’s the best state to divorce for a man” and “how long for someone to be missing to inherit.”
DA: Man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman against her will at Boston hotel
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is facing multiple charges after he was found allegedly holding a woman against her will at a Boston hotel, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Herbert Jones this week, who was taken...
Police: Juvenile arrested, man hospitalized following MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at the Harvard/Comm Ave Green Line station on Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police. Police say a verbal altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical around 12:40 p.m., and the juvenile stabbed...
Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, expected to appear in court
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been charged with her murder and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning, according to officials. Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said a murder warrant for Brian Walshe was issued on Tuesday in...
Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville ‘crash and dash’
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a multiple vehicle crash in Somerville Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue near Romanzza Pizzeria and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to appear in court
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. 7NEWS sources say Buckner was stabbed in the head.
‘Shocking’: Teen victim speaks out after elderly driver charged in Acton hit-and-run
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 85-year-old woman from Maynard has been identified and charged by authorities months after a hit-and-run crash in Acton left a teenager seriously injured and the victim says he’s “shocked” to learn the person allegedly responsible for his crash was an elderly driver.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Ana Walshe’s friend: Husband deserves ‘isolation’
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of Ana Walshe is speaking out after gruesome allegations were read aloud in court as the husband of her friend, Ana, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
Friends of missing Cohasset mom say husband’s murder charge brings bittersweet ‘relief’
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of Ana Walshe, the 39-year-old Cohasset mother of three who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day said news that her husband, Brian Walshe, was being charged with her murder came as a “relief” on Tuesday. Ana Walshe’s friend, Natasha Sky...
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Shots Fired End In 'Crash And Dash' In Front Of Somerville Pizzeria: Report
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into several others shortly after gunshots were reported in Somerville, police confirmed to Daily Voice.Officers responding to the reports of shots fired discovered the crash near Romanzza Pizzeria on Mystic Avenue Wednesday night, Jan. 18, WHDH repo…
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center medical assistant accused of raping patient
BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arraigned on a rape charge and is on administrative leave pending the investigation, the DA said. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and...
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Lexington police seek public’s help in finding missing 32-year-old man
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lexington are asking for assistance in finding a 32-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. On social media, authorities said they are looking to locate Navneet Singh, who suffers from Bipolar disorder and is believed to have been off his medication “for several days.”
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center employee arrested
BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.
Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said. Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Worcester Police report.
