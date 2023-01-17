ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Judge denies class action status for fired Twitter employees

By Stephen Neukam
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EztkX_0kHbSO6b00

A group of laid-off Twitter employees must drop their class action lawsuit against the company, which accuses the social media giant of skipping out on its promised severance pay, according to a ruling from a federal judge on Friday.

U.S. District Judge James Donato told the employees that they had to instead make their claim in private arbitration, citing their employment contract with the company.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The ruling said the contract provided the employees an opportunity to opt out of non-mandatory arbitration, but they did not. The contract also included a class action lawsuit waiver, mandating that employees bring any disputes on an individual basis to arbitration.

The move from the employees to sue the company came after Elon Musk acquired Twitter and handed down job cuts soon after. The group of laid-off Twitter employees filed the lawsuit in November, saying the company did not provide enough notice before letting them go.

Email addresses linked to 235M Twitter accounts leaked in hack

The employees pointed to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which mandates that employers give 60 days of notice for company-wide layoffs. The employees argued Musk was in violation of the law.

Musk said after the work cuts that the company was offering employees three months of severance, but some employees have argued Twitter has not kept that promise.

Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees in November.

The lawyer representing the Twitter employees pushed back on the idea that the judge’s ruling was a win for Twitter and Musk. Shannon Liss-Riordan said in a tweet that they were expecting the ruling from the court and that they have filed 500 individual arbitration claims.

“This is not a win for @elonmusk ,” Liss-Riordan said in the post. “Twitter still has to answer claims in court, on top of the arbitration battles.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing death

WESTON, WV (WBOY) — A Lewis County, West Virginia, woman was charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment complex […]
WESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
HERNSHAW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio Speaker’s $60 million corruption trial begins next week

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The public corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder begins Monday over accusations he helped orchestrate the largest bribery scheme in state history. Householder, 63, of Glenford, will appear in Cincinnati court nearly three years after the FBI arrested him on federal racketeering charges related to a $61 million quid […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy