ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies

A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount

The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
DUBLIN, NC
bladenonline.com

Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County

**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

CCS administrator named to national program

Dr. Stacey Wilson-Norman, Chief Academic Officer for Cumberland County Schools, is one of nine school administrators from across the nation named to the Chiefs for Change Future Chiefs leadership development program. Chiefs for Change is a bipartisan network of state and district education leaders. As a participant in the 18-month...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Jan. 19:. 1. Teen Anime Club: Today, 4-6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Compass Course: Saturday, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Wednesday

Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18:. 1. UPLIFT Meeting: Today, 4:30 p.m., Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Program designed to boost tourism in Bladen County and other N.C. rural communities. Information: Jesa Valle at jvalle@nature-tourism.com or 984-272-9776. (READ MORE) 2. Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

The Man Cave Testosterone And Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting On Jan. 26

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new medical service offered in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness Center PLLC, located in Suite 4 of the 87 North Building at 2816 W. Broad Street, is a men’s health practice.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy