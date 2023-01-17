Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies
A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
Bladen County Schools are prioritizing upgrades
TAR HEEL — The Tar Heel School project is ongoing but the new school will be a peek of what the future of Bladen County schools could lo
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
bladenonline.com
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
‘Round Up’ application period closes soon
The deadline is approaching for the March Operation Round Up grant funding cycle. Operation Round Up collects donations from partic
Up and Coming Weekly
CCS administrator named to national program
Dr. Stacey Wilson-Norman, Chief Academic Officer for Cumberland County Schools, is one of nine school administrators from across the nation named to the Chiefs for Change Future Chiefs leadership development program. Chiefs for Change is a bipartisan network of state and district education leaders. As a participant in the 18-month...
bladenonline.com
Construction Work To Close Cape Fear Valley-Fayetteville’s Main Entrance This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE – Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will close its main entrance and part of the main driveway into the hospital to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This closure will last through Sunday evening to allow for the installation of a second construction crane as part of the ongoing Valley Pavilion expansion.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Jan. 19:. 1. Teen Anime Club: Today, 4-6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Compass Course: Saturday, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18:. 1. UPLIFT Meeting: Today, 4:30 p.m., Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Program designed to boost tourism in Bladen County and other N.C. rural communities. Information: Jesa Valle at jvalle@nature-tourism.com or 984-272-9776. (READ MORE) 2. Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of...
Highway 401 in Scotland County blocked while crews repair utility lines after crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 401 near Wagram in Scotland County has been shut down while crews work to repair low-hanging utility lines that blocked the road after a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Riverton Road, NCDOT said. […]
Cumberland County Board of Commissioners concerned about how federal funding is being used to invest in affordable housing
The commissioners approved a preliminary plan Tuesday to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in affordable housing, despite concerns from some on the board about how the county has approached the issue in the past.
Commissioners vote to allow mobile home expansion near 100-year-old farm
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Commissioners gave T D Pate Investments owner the go-ahead Tuesday to more than double the capacity of hi
Family nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth Internal Medicine in Hamlet
HAMLET — FirstHealth Internal Medicine is pleased to welcome Laura Snead, FNP to the clinic located at 222 West Main St. in Hamlet. She joins the practice of Luiz M. Nascimento, M.D., and Diane Brown, ANP. Snead has worked in urgent care, emergency care, ICU and home care and brings more than 10 years of nursing experience.
WECT
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers is less than two weeks into his four-year appointment and faces challenges in running an office that became the subject of state and federal investigations into former Sheriff Jody Greene. Rogers was appointed to fill the remainder of Greene’s first...
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
bladenonline.com
The Man Cave Testosterone And Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting On Jan. 26
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new medical service offered in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness Center PLLC, located in Suite 4 of the 87 North Building at 2816 W. Broad Street, is a men’s health practice.
