SHOOT Online
McCullough, Moesch join editors' roster at Final Cut
Creative editorial house Final Cut has added Jasmine “Mac” McCullough as an editor at its L.A. location, as well as the promotion of Lucas Moesch to editor at the company’s New York office. With over a decade of cutting her teeth as a film editor, McCullough came...
SHOOT Online
Wieden+Kennedy Opens Up Shop In Mexico
ECD Jessica Apellaniz and managing director Pablo de Arteaga set to lead new office. Wieden+Kennedy is officially open for business in Mexico. The agency has hired Jessica Apellaniz as executive creative director and Pablo de Arteaga as managing director to lead W+K Mexico which has a growing client roster that includes Ford Motor Company.
SHOOT Online
Street Talk for January 20, 2023
Production company Merchant has signed director Benji Weinstein for Canadian representation. He continues to be repped by SMUGGLER in the U.S. and U.K., and Finch in Australia and New Zealand. Weinstein began his career directing independent music promos for artists including the indie-rock band The Weakerthans, which saw his work nominated for Music Video of the Year at the Juno Awards. After spending some time directing episodic television, Weinstein transitioned into advertising. He has been credited with laugh-out-loud funny content in recent years for brands such as Dr. Pepper and Mentos. He has worked with clients including Bubly with Michael Bublé, Temptations, GEICO, V Energy, MiO, Aldi, Toyota, Monster.com, BMO, Fountain Tire, Expedia, GoDaddy, and Virgin Media. Weinstein took inspiration from COVID-19 lockdowns to create the pioneering Zoom series Join Meeting, featuring actor Terry Crews. Weinstein has been critically recognised with a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for REI’s #OptOutside and Gold Pencil for Best in Show. Looking ahead, Weinstein will be directing some exciting new ads in Australia and the U,K. at the beginning of the year. Currently, he is working on a new podcast series, which will be released in 2023....
