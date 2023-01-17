ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Upworthy

A boy threw a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean. It returned to him 37 years later

We have all seen movies where people send secret messages in bottles across oceans and years later, people discover and decipher them. It seems like a dream to ever come across such a fantastical scenario. However, a man from Kentucky is living the dream as he has reunited with a message in a bottle that he wrote as a young boy, reports PEOPLE. During a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, in 1985, 10-year-old Troy Heller inserted a letter into a Pepsi bottle and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean.
VERO BEACH, FL
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease

Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

