We have all seen movies where people send secret messages in bottles across oceans and years later, people discover and decipher them. It seems like a dream to ever come across such a fantastical scenario. However, a man from Kentucky is living the dream as he has reunited with a message in a bottle that he wrote as a young boy, reports PEOPLE. During a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, in 1985, 10-year-old Troy Heller inserted a letter into a Pepsi bottle and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO