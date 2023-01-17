Read full article on original website
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
Upworthy
A boy threw a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean. It returned to him 37 years later
We have all seen movies where people send secret messages in bottles across oceans and years later, people discover and decipher them. It seems like a dream to ever come across such a fantastical scenario. However, a man from Kentucky is living the dream as he has reunited with a message in a bottle that he wrote as a young boy, reports PEOPLE. During a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, in 1985, 10-year-old Troy Heller inserted a letter into a Pepsi bottle and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean.
CBS News
Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse
MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Crocodiles make comeback in Florida
Crocodiles have been reported as far north as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on Florida’s west coast to Brevard County on the east coast.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Cops received a call about a ‘road obstruction’ in Florida. It turned out to be alive
Princesa the pig is back in her Florida castle after losing her way for a few hours last week.
Mom's Bike Ride Past Huge Alligator in Florida Is Downright Wild
Yeah most people would've turned that bike around.
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
Body found in Atlantic Ocean was unidentified for 22 years — until now, officials say
The “partially skeletonized” remains were found miles off the coast of Maine in July 2000, according to officials.
Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease
Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
Body discovered in a sunken boat belongs to man missing since Ian, Lee County sheriff says
The boater was the last resident missing in Lee since Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 — bringing the county’s death toll to 75.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Ron DeSantis celebrates at Inaugural Ball by dancing with wife Casey to song written for him
Ron DeSantis hosted thousands for his Inaugural Ball where he danced with his wife Casey to the song Sweet Florida and guests enjoyed an elaborate brass band.
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
