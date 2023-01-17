ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

103.1 Kickin Country

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

Whiskey Riff

Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More

Mean Tweets… what a concept. Let’s take a bunch of egotistical, self-absorbed, rich as all hell celebrities, athletes and even politicians, and make them read statements from other people talking shit about them? It’s genius. And while I wouldn’t throw country music in that “egotistical, self-absorbed” category with the rest of Hollywood, I will say that I thoroughly enjoy watching Twitter roast the hell out of everybody in the industry. Over the years there has been a handful of different […] The post Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
iheart.com

The Judds: The Final Tour Continues This Thursday

The second leg of "The Judds: The Final Tour" kicks off this week. It starts January 26th in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Guests include Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. Wynonna Judd recently said touring helped her heal after the sudden death of her mother, Naomi, who took her like last April.
Wide Open Country

Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023

Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/20/23)

We’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Hardy, Easton Corbin, Ruston Kelly, Nicholas Jamerson, Billy Strings, Willie Nelson, Drew Parker, Caitlyn Smith, Dolly Parton, Meghan Patrick, Jordan Davis, Aubrie Sellers, Thomas Rhett, Gord Bamford, and more.
CMT

CMT Reveals 2023 Next Women Of Country Class

CMT revealed the 16 ladies named to its class of 2023 Next Women of Country on Tuesday night. The event launched the network’s 10-year anniversary celebration of the program and its long-running effort to support, promote and develop female talent. The class of 2023 is the largest class in the program’s history.
Variety

Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
iheart.com

'Wonder Years' Hottie Olivia D'Abo Is 54 Today

Katie Barberi is 51 (“Dance with the Devil,” “For Your Love,” “Every Witch Way”) Linda Blair is 64 (“The Exorcist,” “Skins,” “Hitters Anonymous,” “All Is Normal,” “Pit Boss”) Olivia D’Abo is 54 (″The Wonder...
