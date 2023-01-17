ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Potential Rare January Hurricane System Moving Through Atlantic

By Jason Hall
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWX7m_0kHbQV6s00
Photo: Getty Images

The National Hurricane Center issued a rare winter tropical weather outlook on Monday (January 17), ABC News reports.

A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean was located about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The storm was, however, unable to transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone as it continued to make its way north on Monday.

The system was responsible for a blast of snow that hit the New England region on Sunday (January 16) and Monday, which resulted in up to 4.5 inches of snow reported in parts of Massachusetts, as well as 3.5 inches in Boston after what has been a below-average snowfall for the area this winter.

"A non-tropical low pressure system centered over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean about 300 miles north of Bermuda is producing storm-force winds," the National Hurricane Center said in its update. "Although the cyclone is producing some thunderstorm activity near the center, it is embedded in a cold air mass with nearby frontal boundaries.

"The low is expected to move northeastward today and northward tonight, bringing the system over much colder waters and across Atlantic Canada by early Tuesday. Therefore, it is unlikely that the low will transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone. Nevertheless, the system is expected to remain a strong non-tropical low during the next day or so, and additional information, including storm-force wind warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service."

Atlantic hurricane season typically takes place between June 1 to November 30, while the most recent January hurricane was Hurricane Alex, a category 1 that made landfall in Portugal as a tropical storm, in 2016. Hurricane Alice had previously developed in December 1953 and extended through early January 1954.

The first January hurricane on record, an unnamed storm, took place during the first six days of January 1938.

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
AL.com

Tropical storm in January? It’s not impossible

Could the hurricane season could get a very early start in 2023?. Hurricane watches had their eyes trained on the central Atlantic, where a suspicious-looking system was spinning off the U.S. East Coast. Here was the satellite view on Monday morning:. The National Hurricane Center has taken notice, issuing a...
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast

An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

National Hurricane Center tracking rare January disturbance in Atlantic

A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean far off the coast of the Northeast U.S. on Monday has gotten the attention of forecasters. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has been designated Invest 90L and was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda. It had storm-force winds of nearly 60 mph as of Monday afternoon.
MAINE STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms

According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Millions under winter storm watch

Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
AOL Corp

Storms to bring flash flood, severe weather risk to southern US

A pair of storms will bring rounds of drenching rain to portions of the south-central and southeastern United States into the coming week. Both storms could trigger localized flash flooding, travel problems and isolated severe weather, but the storm next week has the potential to unleash severe thunderstorms over a larger area, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
GEORGIA STATE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy