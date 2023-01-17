ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Woman Dies After Shooting At MLK Celebration & Car Show In Fort Pierce

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A murder investigation is now underway in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year old woman has died after she and seven others were shot during a Martin Luther King Junior celebration in Fort Pierce on Monday night. That woman was at the event with her six-year old daughter.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester spoke about sad irony behind the shooting.

"It's really unfortunate and it's sad that during a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence."

In addition to the eight people who were shot, at least two others were injured as they were trying to leaving the chaotic scene at Ellis Park.

Hester says two rival Fort Pierce gangs are to blame for the violence.

Officials are pleading with the public to come forward with information. To remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS. The Sheriff's Office also set up a dedicated phone line this morning at 772-462-3230.

