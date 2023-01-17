ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

One killed in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Freeway

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS)- At least one person was killed tonight in a multi- vehicle crash in the Calabasas area of the western San Fernando Valley.

The crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway and Las Virgenes Road, where two injured victims had to be freed from vehicles by firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle that crashed through the freeway's center divider, leaving a trail of debris behind.

The accident closed two lanes of the west side and three lanes of the east side of the freeway, and the CHP issued a Sigalert as investigators began their work.

Two vehicles overturned during the crash and wound up on the opposite side of the freeway, according to KTLA5.

