Clairton, PA

13-year-old arrested in fatal Clairton shooting

By Kdka News Staff
 5 days ago

﻿A 13-year-old boy has turned himself in following a deadly shooting in Clairton.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night.

It happened at a home in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m.

A criminal complaint says the two were playing video games at the time.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Clairton City schools are closed today due to the shooting.

