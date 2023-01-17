13-year-old arrested in fatal Clairton shooting
A 13-year-old boy has turned himself in following a deadly shooting in Clairton.
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night.
It happened at a home in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m.
A criminal complaint says the two were playing video games at the time.
Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Clairton City schools are closed today due to the shooting.
