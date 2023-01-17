13-year-old arrested in fatal Clairton shooting

﻿A 13-year-old boy has turned himself in following a deadly shooting in Clairton.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night.

It happened at a home in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m.

A criminal complaint says the two were playing video games at the time.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Clairton City schools are closed today due to the shooting.