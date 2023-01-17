ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

105.7 The Hawk

Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?

I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
105.7 The Hawk

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Don’t look for NJ McD’s to sell ‘air land and sea’ burgers soon

Some things go together. Others send social media into a ghastly tailspin. This is one of them. Raina Huang is an influencer (and god do I hate that word) and has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, over 3 million on TikTok and has her own YouTube channel. Based out of Los Angeles she’s known for doing competitive food challenges. Has she ever gone up against Joey Chestnut? Sorry, that’s the only other competitive eater I know by name.
105.7 The Hawk

The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage

A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey

Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

