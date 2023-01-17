Read full article on original website
Hop In, Fido! Is It Illegal to Drive With Pets in Your Lap in New Jersey?
If you're a pet owner, especially a dog owner, chances are your fur baby LOVES to go for car rides. Sometimes they'll even get it in their heads that they can help you drive - by climbing in your lap! An endearing image, no doubt. There's a TikTok video I...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?
I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name
When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all. There are plenty of more activities ad...
These are New Jersey’s best winter destinations
Now that football season is winding down and most hard core football fans take a look around and realize that they live in a house with their family, it’s time to get off the bark o lounger and get out. With that said here are two great places to go this winter.
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
White Castle is again offering a Valentine’s Day experience in NJ
In a practice that goes back to 1991, White Castle restaurants will once again be offering reservations for Valentine’s Day, complete with linen covered tables and “special” menu items. On Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., participating White Castle restaurants once again will transform their dining...
Don’t look for NJ McD’s to sell ‘air land and sea’ burgers soon
Some things go together. Others send social media into a ghastly tailspin. This is one of them. Raina Huang is an influencer (and god do I hate that word) and has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, over 3 million on TikTok and has her own YouTube channel. Based out of Los Angeles she’s known for doing competitive food challenges. Has she ever gone up against Joey Chestnut? Sorry, that’s the only other competitive eater I know by name.
The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage
A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey
Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
From 1 nest to 250 — NJ bald eagle population continues to climb
🔵 Eagles are still considered "state-endangered" and "state-threatened" in NJ. 🔵 83% of nests successfully produced eggs in 2022. 🔵 Delaware Bay region is NJ's bald eagle stronghold. New Jersey is home to 250 active bald eagle nests, according to a 2022 report from the Department of...
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
