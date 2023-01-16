ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Family sets up GoFundMe for surviving 10-year-old daughter after mom, two sons freeze to death in Pontiac

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J306A_0kHbPpbV00

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A grieving family has set up a GoFundMe account to help care for a 10-year-old girl after her mother and two young brothers froze to death in a field over the weekend when the woman suffered a mental health crisis and refused help from relatives.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Monica Cannady of Pontiac was afflicted by delusions that someone was trying to kill her. Due to her illness, she believed everyone was involved in the conspiracy, including her family and police.

In a Monday afternoon update, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that family members had attempted to get Kennedy help, but she refused and fled with her three children.

Local law enforcement confirmed that they had gotten calls about a woman and several young children wandering the area. They had been out of doors since at least Friday, January 13, and were not properly dressed for the harsh winter weather.

At some point, Cannady asked her kids to lie down in a field near Orchard Lake Rd and Bagley to sleep.

Sunday morning, the 10-year-old daughter woke up and walked to a nearby home, whose owner called 911.

Autopsies would later confirm that 35-year-old Monica and her three- and nine-year-old sons died of accidental hypothermia.

Sheriff Bouchard called the tragic deaths "accidental but preventable."

The daughter was also suffering from hypothermia, but is said to be in stable condition.

The Cannady family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover hospital costs and other expenses as they help care for Monica's surviving child.

In the post, relatives emphasize that although her actions were tragically affected by a mental illness, she would do anything for her kids.

"Monica was a loving, caring mother to her children, always a hard worker making sure her children were well taken care of."

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Mother, Sons Found Frozen to Death

A mother and her two children were found frozen to death in a field outside Detroit after the woman allegedly suffered a mental health crisis. The Michigan mother was identified as 36-year-old Monica Latrice Cannady. She and her two children, 9-year-old Kyle and 3-year-old Malik, were located a mile from their apartment in Pontiac, a Detroit suburb.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman acquitted after 2 children shot at her Dearborn home daycare

(WXYZ) — Samantha Eubanks, the woman who operated an unlicensed Dearborn home daycare with her husband, was recently acquitted of child abuse and gun charges after two children were shot at the home back in 2017, according to court records. The incident happened in September of 2017 when a...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl, 10, says mom told kids to lay down in field before they died of hypothermia

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old girl has shed more light on what happened in the hours before her brothers and mother were found dead in a field from hypothermia. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girl told police that her mother, Monica Cannady, 35, instructed her and her brothers, Kyle Milton, 9 and Malik Milton, 3 to lie down in the field and go to sleep.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Zion Foster's mother "livid" after key figure in teen's death gets parole

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a teenager's body in a trash bin, a disclosure that led to an extraordinary but unsuccessful search of a suburban Detroit landfill, has been released from prison after less than a year."I'm livid. I'm absolutely livid," said Cierra Milton, the mother of Zion Foster of Eastpointe, who was 17 when she disappeared a year ago.Jaylin Brazier was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison in 2022 for lying to police during the investigation. Police believe Zion was the victim of a homicide, but no one has been charged...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy