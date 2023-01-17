Read full article on original website
cune.edu
Bulldogs topple reigning NAIA national champs, reset program standard
SEWARD, Neb. – The result from Thursday (Jan. 19) will send ripples through the world of NAIA competitive dance. In its second outing of the season, Concordia University Competitive Dance reset the program record for a single competition score while defeating reigning NAIA national champion Morningside in a dual held inside Friedrich Arena. The Bulldogs earned a score of 85.9 while the Mustangs were credited with a score of 75.25.
cune.edu
CIT represents three-generation experience for Karstens
For the Karsten family, the buzz for the 70th Concordia Invitational Tournament is building. Concordia Nebraska alum Kyle Karsten beams with pride when thinking back to the celebrations of four straight CIT championships with his Bulldog teammates from 1989 through 1992. He made his way onto the CIT stage roughly 20 years after his father Darwin Karsten last starred on the hardwood at the Concordia Seminary of St. Louis in the late 1960s.
cune.edu
Balanced Bulldogs earn season sweep of Mustangs
SEWARD, Neb. – For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team has earned a regular season sweep of perennial powerhouse Morningside. Five different Bulldogs reached double figures in paving the way for a 74-60 victory over the Mustangs on Thursday (Jan. 19). Concordia led by as many as 18 points and put it on ice with two fourth quarter treys from Megan Belt.
cune.edu
Athletic events versus Morningside moved to Thursday, Jan. 19
Due to inclement weather, Concordia Athletics home events scheduled for today (Jan. 18) versus Morningside have been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 19. Tipoff times for basketball on Thursday will be 6 p.m. for the women’s game and 7:45 p.m. for the men’s game. Cheer and dance competitions scheduled in conjunction with basketball have also been moved to Thursday. Dance will be held in Friedrich Arena at halftime of the women's game while cheer will be held in the PE Center Gym at the conclusion of the women's game.
cune.edu
Equipping the next generation of leaders in the church's song
Concordia University, Nebraska is known for preparing musicians to serve and glorify God through the study and performance of music. This semester, the university has an unprecedented number of students - twenty-eight! - studying organ. “Sometimes people in the organ world outside Concordia are taken by surprise when they hear...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
WIBW
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
RANDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5th grader has been pronounced dead following a rollover crash in rural North-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of O and 250th Rd. - about 8.5 miles north of Randall - with reports of a severe single-vehicle collision.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Manhattan business victim of $100,000 fraud case, police say
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects involved with a recent theft by deception case. The RCPD reports that a local business in the 500 block of McCall Rd. suffered a $100,000 loss after unknown suspects posed as employees of New York Presbyterian […]
ksal.com
6 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already a half-dozen of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Katie Jane Bailey-Rios. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins.
