Due to inclement weather, Concordia Athletics home events scheduled for today (Jan. 18) versus Morningside have been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 19. Tipoff times for basketball on Thursday will be 6 p.m. for the women’s game and 7:45 p.m. for the men’s game. Cheer and dance competitions scheduled in conjunction with basketball have also been moved to Thursday. Dance will be held in Friedrich Arena at halftime of the women's game while cheer will be held in the PE Center Gym at the conclusion of the women's game.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO