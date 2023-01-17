Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
LOOK: You Could Star in a Big Massachusetts Theatre Production!
Besides being a Mobile Disc Jockey since 2004, I've always enjoyed helping out with the technical side for Theatre Productions. Whether it's sound or lighting design which both play a huge part in a show! For me it all started when I was only 15 back in 2011 when I operated the spotlight for Minerva Arts Center's Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
The Biggest Massachusetts Wedding Expo Here in The Berkshires (PHOTOS)
Let's face it, the COVID-19 Pandemic put a huge halt on a lot of things. All we could think about is how was it going to last? Will we ever get back to normal? We can finally say things are quite normal now here in Massachusetts especially here in the Berkshires despite some of the challenges we face since Covid is still a thing.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)
One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
City of Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency for Thursday Morning
With a forecast that looks to expect rain changing over for snow from tomorrow (Thursday, January 19th) into Friday (January 20th), the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency that will begin Thursday morning at 7 a.m. As a result of the snow emergency declared, it is being asked...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
Berkshire County Question: Is It Okay To Still Use An Expired COVID Test?
Recently, behind the scenes here at the local radio stations of Townsquare Media Berkshire, we suffered a minor COVID-19 scare and it raised an interesting question regarding at-home COVID test kits. That question was: "Is it still okay to use an at-home COVID test kit if it has expired?" I...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Berkshire Bridge Named After Local Police Officer Who Fell Protecting The Capitol
I think this is absolutely wonderful news, Berkshire County. Thanks to a bill filed by Massachusetts State Representative John Barrett(and former North Adams mayor) and signed by former Governor Charlie Baker, a Berkshire County native who lost his life protecting our nation's Capitol is receiving some honor and recognition in North Adams.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
The Berkshires Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being celebrated this Monday, Jan. 16. This is a federal holiday to commemorate the birthday of the slain civil rights activist who was born on January 15, 1929. The annual holiday is observed on the third Monday in January. Dr. King, a Baptist minister,...
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
The Berkshires is Home to Two of the Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
The Berkshires definitely lucks out when it comes to great restaurants. While there are some great finds throughout the region, who knew that we also happen to have two of the absolute best hot dog spots throughout all of Massachusetts?. As someone who has only been in the Bay State...
Pittsfield Police Arrest Man After Search Yields Over $31,000 In Meth, Cocaine, And Heroin
Brand new Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue made this observation concerning a Pittsfield drug arrest:. I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western MA. That's quite the statement. According to a media statement from the Berkshire County District...
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0