Great Barrington, MA

LOOK: You Could Star in a Big Massachusetts Theatre Production!

Besides being a Mobile Disc Jockey since 2004, I've always enjoyed helping out with the technical side for Theatre Productions. Whether it's sound or lighting design which both play a huge part in a show! For me it all started when I was only 15 back in 2011 when I operated the spotlight for Minerva Arts Center's Rocky Horror Picture Show.
ADAMS, MA
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It's On a TV Sitcom

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
LENOX, MA
Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater

An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
SHEFFIELD, MA
Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)

One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
The Berkshires Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being celebrated this Monday, Jan. 16. This is a federal holiday to commemorate the birthday of the slain civil rights activist who was born on January 15, 1929. The annual holiday is observed on the third Monday in January. Dr. King, a Baptist minister,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Here Are The Three "Coziest" Towns In Western Massachusetts

Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Pittsfield, MA
