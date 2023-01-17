Greg T. Wants To Know If We Like His Beard

Greg T. crashed our 15 Minute Morning Show on Tuesday, January 17th to ask us if we liked the beard he was growing.

Greg T. came around the bend of our studio to ask us if we liked the beard he was growing out... However when everyone said they liked the new facial hair, he yelled that we weren't telling him the truth! He claims you wouldn't actually tell a friend that they looked bad even when they're asking for your opinion.

What do you think of Greg T's new facial hair and would you tell him the truth? Find out what we say above!