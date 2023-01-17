ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Greg T. Wants To Know If We Like His Beard

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3p10_0kHbNoBO00

Greg T. crashed our 15 Minute Morning Show on Tuesday, January 17th to ask us if we liked the beard he was growing.

Greg T. came around the bend of our studio to ask us if we liked the beard he was growing out... However when everyone said they liked the new facial hair, he yelled that we weren't telling him the truth! He claims you wouldn't actually tell a friend that they looked bad even when they're asking for your opinion.

What do you think of Greg T's new facial hair and would you tell him the truth? Find out what we say above!

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Telling Someone You Like Their Shoes Means You Want To Sleep With Them

There was a great debate on our show this morning: Does telling someone you like their shoes mean you want to sleep with them?. While on the show, Froggy admits hearing that if you complimented someone's shoes it means they will want to sleep with you. Some people on the show have never heard of any of this before! Have you heard of this compliment being a gate opening for a potential hook up? Watch the great debate above and let us know in the comments!
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

29K+
Followers
665
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy