Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Biden Attorney Met with Special Counsel Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Secret Service Says They Keep No Log of Visitors at Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Robert Eric Savage, kind soul
Robert Eric Savage, 45, of Lewes, passed away while surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Rob was born in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 14, 1977, son of Thomas R. Savage and Linda F. (Warren) Savage. He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School Class of 1996. After high school, Rob attended Widener University, where he played football until he was injured.
Cape Gazette
Charles Pritchard, proud veteran
Charles “Buddy” Pritchard, 79, of Lewes, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Wilmington. He grew up in Old New Castle and attended St. Peter’s and Salesianum schools. He enlisted in the military and...
Cape Gazette
Robert Louis Tyrrell, loving husband, father
Robert Louis Tyrrell (Bob), 89, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan 13, 2023. He was born May 9, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Louis and Florence Tyrrell. He spent his youth in Rochester, graduating from Aquinas Institute of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology. Bob served in the military from 1956-58. In 1986, he started a rubber stamp manufacturing company and participated in that until his passing.
Cape Gazette
Nicholas R. Brown, proud veteran
Nicholas R. Brown, 77, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born April 18, 1945, in Dover, son of the late Charles Cahall and Mary (Salmons) Brown. A native Delawarean, after high school, Nicholas attended Dickenson College in Carlisle, Pa., graduating in 1967. He...
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Cape Gazette
Joan Caroll Taylor, loved her family
Joan Caroll Taylor, 65, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was the wife of Hudson Taylor, who passed away in April 2003. Joan was born Dec. 5, 1957, to the late John F. and Mildred E. (Smith) Osborne. She was one of seven siblings and was known to be a firecracker to her family.
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Jan. 20
Senior Ryan Baker has worked hard to make himself into one of Delaware’s finest distance runners, and at the Virginia Showcase Jan. 14, he rose to the occasion to become the best indoor two-miler in Cape Henlopen High School history, breaking the record held by the legendary Lance White since 1978. Ryan ran the 16-lap race in 9:25.06 to beat Lance’s 9:29 two-mile time. The 3,200-meter conversion puts Ryan at 9:21.78 for the school’s indoor record. Lance’s conversion would have been 9:26.32. The meet was held on a fast, banked 200-meter oval. Ryan was a first-team all-state selection in cross country last fall and is looking forward to taking a shot at the indoor 1,600-meter record of 4:26.06, which is also held by Lance White. Ryan will be attending Lehigh University, majoring in engineering.
Cape Gazette
Joseph Frederick Rose, man of faith
Joseph Frederick Rose, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Rose. After graduating from college, Joeseph’s path led him to a 30-year career in Media,...
Cape Gazette
Second Street Players mark ‘Gin Game’ for Jan. 27 opening
The one-liners will be flying at the Riverfront Theater in Milford as the Second Street Players’ production of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “The Gin Game,” hits the stage beginning Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 S. Walnut St., Milford. This fast-paced tragicomedy, written by D.L. Coburn, promises...
Cape Gazette
‘Wait Until Dark’ to open at Possum Hall Jan. 27
Possum Point Players will present “Wait Until Dark” from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, and Feb. 3 to 5, at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. A classic mystery thriller,...
Cape Gazette
Cape boys fall to CR on the road
The Cape boys’ basketball team dropped its second straight game Jan. 17, falling 69-61 to the Riders of Caesar Rodney. The Vikings (7-4) fell behind 21-16 after one quarter and 36-28 at the half. The squads matched scores in the third and fourth quarters, as the Riders (4-8) eked out an eight-point home win.
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
Friendly Flowers to host meet-and-greet with local baker Jan. 21
Friendly Flowers is introducing a new line of locally made baked goods. A meet-and-greet with the baker is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12209 Coastal Highway, Milton. Sample treats will available. Fresh baked goods will be offered weekly at the shop and will be...
Cape Gazette
DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opens in Georgetown
Georgetown just got a whole lot tastier with the opening of a new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant at 8 Georgetown Plaza. The restaurant is owned by business partners Tajesh Patel and Purvesh Patel. As business owners since 2007 with an extensive background in management and customer service, Tajesh and Purvesh currently own two other Dairy Queen locations in Delaware. The pair also own several cellphone provider and repair shops.
Cape Gazette
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 21-11AM-2PM-404 S BAY SHORE DR-BROADKILL BEACH
404 S Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ BEACH LIVING AWAITS YOU ON THIS OVERSIZED LOT WITH SPECTACULAR BAY VIEWS!!! Enjoy the bay breezes, bird watching, and sand between your toes in this 4-bedroom with 2 primary suites, 3.5-bathroom home that is a few steps away from the beach. Built in 2021 this home features bay views from multiple rooms. Well-appointed home boasts a great floor plan and luxury vinyl plank floors throughout for easy cleaning. 2nd Level features welcoming entry way, 3 bedrooms including one of the primary suites with walk in closet/office space. Head to the upper floor where you have an amazing open floor plan with gorgeous views of the bay. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and an island that is great for extra prep space and seating. Perfect for entertaining this kitchen opens to the dining area, and family room that features a gas fireplace and windows that bring beach living in with natural light and picturesque water views. Second primary suite is located on this upper level and has private access to the sun deck for sitting in the afternoon sun and enjoying those beautiful Broadkill sunset views. Primary bath has double vanity, beautiful quartz countertop, and a custom tile shower. 1175 square feet of outdoor living space is made up of screened porch, decks and multiple balconies that allow for the perfect relaxation space. Step outside where you have plenty of storage for all your beach gear, 2 outside showers perfect for keeping the sand out of your home, gas hookup for your grill, and covered parking. Beautiful sunrises can be seen from the front decks, and the back decks offer views of Prime Hook Nature Preserve and the Lewes windmill! Property is turnkey and move in ready as the furniture is negotiable in separate agreement. In 2022 the property made $110,000 in rental income and is on track to make $120,000+ in rental income for 2023. Shows like new. Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Workshop, lecture to address personal resilience Jan. 26
Dr. Barbara Barski-Carrow will lead a free workshop and lecture on “Finding Your Resilience: A Quality to Develop for Today and Tomorrow,” at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Lewes Senior Center. This workshop and seminar, sponsored by the Lewes Senior Center, will be the first...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Comments / 0