ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Man who died in school bus collision identified

By Jana Garrett
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIwzT_0kHbLHJx00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville.

Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on January 17, around 8:50 a.m., Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Louisiana Street and Mary Street in reference to an EVSC school bus that had collided with a male on a bicycle.

EPD says officers arrived and found the man laying in the street next to the school bus, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, EPD Crime Scene Unit, and an EPD Accident Reconstructionist, were called to the scene of the accident to investigate. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene.

Police: Evansville man used officer’s stun gun while resisting arrest

Police say the bus driver fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is normal protocol after a fatality accident. EPD says it appears that the school bus was traveling northbound on Mary Street and turned westbound onto Louisiana Street. EPD says the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Street when they collided.

Police say there were no students or any other passengers on the school bus when the accident
occurred. EPD notes this investigation is still active, and if anyone has any information regarding this accident, to please contact the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

Hydroplane racing likely returning to Evansville

ORIGINAL

The coroner has been called to the scene of an accident involving an EVSC school bus hitting a person.

The accident is located at Mary Street and Louisiana Street in Evansville. Evansville Police say there were no kids on the bus. The Vanderburgh County coroner, Evansville Police and EVSC officials are all on scene.

Evansville restaurant closes less than a year after opening

Evansville Police are using a drone to reconstruct the accident that involved a man with a bicycle. The accident remains under investigation.

The school bus driver was not hurt, but she was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. This is standard procedure in the event of an accident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash let to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WGAU

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews are still on scene at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew on scene tells us the home appears to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Scam alert: caller is impersonating a Washington, IN officer

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Someone has been impersonating an officer in Washington, Indiana. The Washington Police Department released a statement to be aware of the imitator. The department reported that there have been a number of calls in various cities. Someone is calling, claiming to be an officer with the Washington Police Department. The caller has been using an active officer's name and the city telephone when calling.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bucshon releases statement in regard to the Walmart shooting

INDIANA (WEHT) – Larry Bucshon has released a statement in regard to the shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart. I am grateful for the swift action of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responding to yesterday’s shooting at the Walmart in Evansville. My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy