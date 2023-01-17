ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Judge denies class action status for fired Twitter employees

By Stephen Neukam
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbR5n_0kHbL8Sf00

A group of laid-off Twitter employees must drop their class action lawsuit against the company, which accuses the social media giant of skipping out on its promised severance pay, according to a ruling from a federal judge on Friday.

U.S. District Judge James Donato told the employees that they had to instead make their claim in private arbitration, citing their employment contract with the company.

Another $1M Mega Million Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania

The ruling said the contract provided the employees an opportunity to opt out of non-mandatory arbitration, but they did not. The contract also included a class action lawsuit waiver, mandating that employees bring any disputes on an individual basis to arbitration.

The move from the employees to sue the company came after Elon Musk acquired Twitter and handed down job cuts soon after. The group of laid off Twitter employees filed the lawsuit in November, saying the company did not provide enough notice before letting them go.

The employees pointed to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which mandates that employers give 60 days of notice for company-wide layoffs. The employees argued Musk was in violation of the law.

Green comet streaks across the sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age

Musk said after the work cuts that the company was offering employees three months of severance, but some employees have argued Twitter has not kept that promise.

Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees in November.

The lawyer representing the Twitter employees pushed back on the idea that the judge’s ruling was a win for Twitter and Musk. Shannon Liss-Riordan said in a tweet that they were expecting the ruling from the court and that they have filed 500 individual arbitration claims.

“This is not a win for @elonmusk ,” Liss-Riordan said in the post. “Twitter still has to answer claims in court, on top of the arbitration battles.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died

FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WETM 18 News

Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents inside PA home

Warning: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers A gruesome discovery in Montgomery County leaves authorities finding a dead, dismembered couple, and their daughter arrested for their murder. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, 49-year-old Verity Beck was arrested and charged with the murders of her […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath

JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

9-year-old Texas student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Elementary student in Texas has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read […]
TEXAS STATE
WETM 18 News

Sayre house extremely damaged in early afternoon fire

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon. Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier. Photos […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Bengals end Buffalo’s season in playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM 18 News

Waverly man sentenced for 2021 theft charge

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira native has world’s largest Buffalo Bills collection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In 1965, a legendary Buffalo Bills collection began. That year, when he was just eight years old, Elmira native Greg Tranter went to his first Buffalo Bills game. He saved the game program, the ticket stub. And, the rest was and is history. Tranter, who now lives in Massachusetts, is recognized […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday to Monday

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert: …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MONDAY… PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy