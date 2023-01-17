ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Red_F1AG_Bro
5d ago

Thanks! So when I'm done surviving the blast I'll just have to worry about radiation. If I happen to survive that, I'll have to survive many other horrible things that will happen during nuclear fallout. I think I'll stand in front of the window with a drink in hand.

D Williams
5d ago

Am already sheltered under the wings of the Almighty God Jesus christ , that's why all of us believers we have no FEAR whatsoever. We defeat all powers of darkness..through our Lord and saviour Jesus christ 🙏 🙌, NO FEAR@@

jim
5d ago

would I want to survive in a post nuclear attack? I reside In Houston and learned during Hurricane Rita evacuation yrs ago that I will drink my jack Daniel's, and they can kiss me goodbye

Nuclear bombs are the most devastating weapon on the planet. The blast from the explosion generated by Russia’s “Satan II” nuclear missile would destroy all of Central Park. But, for those outside of the immediate blast range, nuclear explosions are survivable, even if the powerful winds generated by a nuke have the potential to kill thousands. Now, researchers from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus have used computer models to study the impacts of nuclear blast winds on the human body and the buildings they’ll be sheltering in when the big one comes.

