Red_F1AG_Bro
5d ago
Thanks! So when I'm done surviving the blast I'll just have to worry about radiation. If I happen to survive that, I'll have to survive many other horrible things that will happen during nuclear fallout. I think I'll stand in front of the window with a drink in hand.
Reply
377
D Williams
5d ago
Am already sheltered under the wings of the Almighty God Jesus christ , that's why all of us believers we have no FEAR whatsoever. We defeat all powers of darkness..through our Lord and saviour Jesus christ 🙏 🙌, NO FEAR@@
Reply
182
jim
5d ago
would I want to survive in a post nuclear attack? I reside In Houston and learned during Hurricane Rita evacuation yrs ago that I will drink my jack Daniel's, and they can kiss me goodbye
Reply
137
