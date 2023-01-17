Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit , last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.Fayette County K-9 Waeylin dies unexpectedly, community in mourning
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to post this but on Friday January 13th 2023 Cpl. Conner and our department lost one of our K-9’s.”Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page
K9 Buster was with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department for several years. He was Corporal Conner's partner and during that time had several successful cases. He tracked and found not only suspects, but missing people too.
