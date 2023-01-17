ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYK5c_0kHbKo0L00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit , last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County K-9 Waeylin dies unexpectedly, community in mourning

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to post this but on Friday January 13th 2023 Cpl. Conner and our department lost one of our K-9’s.”

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bAky_0kHbKo0L00
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

West Virginia’s 2022 child abuse statistics released

K9 Buster was with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for several years. He was Corporal Conner’s partner and during that time had several successful cases. He tracked and found not only suspects, but missing people too.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 3

Related
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
Metro News

Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County

QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One man dead in Summers County fire

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs. A 75 year old man was the victim of a fire that happened on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fire burned down the man’s mobile home located in Wandering Way, Pence Springs. The area […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Copper stolen from Little League field in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–South Charleston Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a substantial amount of copper from Mountaineer Little Leauge Field. South Charleston Police say that officers responded to a call to the field on Sand Plant Road for larceny and destruction of property. They learned that light poles and electrical box […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County home construction more than doubles in two years

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Construction permits for residences in Raleigh County more than doubled between 2020 and 2022, Raleigh County Building Code Officer Bill Vest reported on Friday, January 20, 2022. Vest reported collections for residential construction permits in the county, outside of Beckley city limits was $17 million in 2022, up by $2 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy