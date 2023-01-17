ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Benzinga

Missouri Moves Full Steam Ahead With Automatic Cannabis Expungements As Promised In Midterms

Missouri NORML announced late Friday that more than 3,500 Missourians have had their marijuana cases expunged from all public records just several weeks after Amendment 3 became effective on December 8. Ultimately, more than 100,000 cannabis expungements are expected. Missouri voters legalized adult-use cannabis in November's midterms by approving Amendment...
MISSOURI STATE
Benzinga

Winnebago Unveils Prototype Of Electric RV At Florida RV SuperShow

Winnebago Industries Inc WGO will reveal a fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV SuperShow in Florida, held from January 18 – January 22, 2023. Known as the eRV2, the prototype emerged from Winnebago Industries' original eRV concept vehicle, which debuted at the same event...
FLORIDA STATE

