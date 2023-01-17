ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Doug and Roger found alive after statewide hog hunt

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

The pigs are all right.

Doug and Roger, the 7-month-old hogs who were stolen along with a Ford F-350 from a Comfort Inn on Tower Road have been found, their owner told the Denver Gazette Tuesday morning. Tania Lee texted: "We got a call early this morning that they found the truck trailer and the pigs are alive!"

The 280 lb. show hogs were taken some time Saturday night into Sunday morning from the hotel parking lot on Tower Road. The white and tan truck and the fancy white pig trailer which was hooked up to it had disappeared.

The Lee family traveled to Denver from Washington state to show the two 7 month-old pigs at the National Western Stock Show.

The Denver police assigned a detective to the case and immediately requested surveillance footage from the hotel. It's unclear how the pigs were found, but today marks the Stock Show's two-day swine event which the Lee's were hoping to enter.

An army of internet sleuths have been on the case since the pigs went missing late Saturday, or early Sunday. Tuesday morning, a panicked post put up by Tania's sister-in-law had been shared nearly 3,000 times with alerts going out to Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

Denver Police confirmed Tuesday morning the trailer was found and pigs survived the two-day ordeal.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town

Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects. 
LOVELAND, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver

The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KSNB Local4

Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
LINCOLN, NE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy