Doug and Roger found alive after statewide hog hunt

The pigs are all right.

Doug and Roger, the 7-month-old hogs who were stolen along with a Ford F-350 from a Comfort Inn on Tower Road have been found, their owner told the Denver Gazette Tuesday morning. Tania Lee texted: "We got a call early this morning that they found the truck trailer and the pigs are alive!"

The 280 lb. show hogs were taken some time Saturday night into Sunday morning from the hotel parking lot on Tower Road. The white and tan truck and the fancy white pig trailer which was hooked up to it had disappeared.

The Lee family traveled to Denver from Washington state to show the two 7 month-old pigs at the National Western Stock Show.

The Denver police assigned a detective to the case and immediately requested surveillance footage from the hotel. It's unclear how the pigs were found, but today marks the Stock Show's two-day swine event which the Lee's were hoping to enter.

An army of internet sleuths have been on the case since the pigs went missing late Saturday, or early Sunday. Tuesday morning, a panicked post put up by Tania's sister-in-law had been shared nearly 3,000 times with alerts going out to Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

Denver Police confirmed Tuesday morning the trailer was found and pigs survived the two-day ordeal.

This story is developing and will be updated.