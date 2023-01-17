ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner seeks help in finding deceased Delaware County woman's family

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
 5 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County coroner's office is seeking the public’s help in finding family members of a Daleville woman who recently died.

Victoria Sims, 60, died Jan. 11, according to Gary Vannatta, Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene's chief deputy.

Anyone with information on Sims' survivors is asked to call the coroner's office at 765-747-7724. A voice-mail message can be left if the call is made when the office is not staffed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

The Star Press

