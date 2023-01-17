How LSU basketball is impacted by Mwani Wilkinson's season-ending shoulder injury

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball forward Mwani Wilkinson will be out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, coach Matt McMahon announced on his radio show on Monday.

According to McMahon, Wilkinson suffered the injury during the preseason and has tried to play despite it throughout. But the ailment had gotten to the point where surgery was required.

McMahon expects that Wilkinson will be back on the court by the end of the spring.

"I just can't say enough great things about him," McMahon said. "Just his love for LSU, what kind of teammate he is, how he worked this summer and fall. I'm just heartbroken for him because he was playing at a high level and when he had the injury back in the preseason, (it) just speaks back to his toughness. He did everything in his power to battle through it."

Wilkinson's absence provides a blow to LSU's depth on the wing. Along with freshman Tyrell Ward, Wilkinson was one of only two small forwards on the team.

The Tigers have played with more three-guard lineups around Cam Hayes, Justice Hill, Justice Williams, Adam Miller and Trae Hannibal as Wilkinson's role in the lineup has faded the past few weeks. But the adjustment hasn't paid off, as LSU has become more susceptible on defense to surrendering offensive rebounds and hasn't been able to take advantage of its added quickness on the perimeter offensively.

LSU BASKETBALL PREDICTION VS. AUBURN:LSU basketball vs. Auburn: Score predictions and scouting report

MATT MCMAHON THE RECRUITER:Matt McMahon the recruiter: How LSU's basketball coach makes prospects feel at home

With Wilkinson officially out, Ward likely will play even more than he has in recent contests. The former four-star signee and top-35 recruit, according to 247Sports Composite, has played more minutes in each of the last two games than he did during any contest in nonconference play.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.