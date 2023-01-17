If conservatives are to be taken seriously, they must do the work in their House

Last Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to form a committee to perform a vast investigation of federal law enforcement to uncover evidence that the FBI, Homeland Security, and other agencies were engaged in a massive effort to victimize conservatives’ right to free speech.

This “Special Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government” is to be headed by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and has been granted powers by the House to cut a gigantic swath through the agencies, with the ability to subpoena documents from almost everywhere. They are also empowered to investigate unnamed and unidentified “covert” operations — past, current and continuing — by agencies engaged in clandestine operations.

Jordan asserts that this committee is modeled after the Church Committee, a Senate Select Committee organized post-Watergate to investigate the abuses of federal law enforcement, particularly the details of what became known as the “Jewels” of the CIA. Such are records of covert operations including assassination plots dating back decades, spying on domestic targets such as Vietnam-era antiwar activists and a few targeted items such as a CIA-sponsored program in biological agents. The Committee also looked into FBI investigations into luminaries such as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. The committee was headed by Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho), and Vice-Chaired by Sen. John Tower (R-Texas).

When the Church Committee’s Act empowering legislation was placed before the Senate, it passed by bipartisan vote 82-4. Jordan’s Committee was approved in a straight party-line vote, 221-211.

The Church Committee’s work was careful, meeting for the most part behind closed doors, and with a light emphasis on punishment and a strong movement for reform. Publicity was kept to a minimum. The modern CIA and FBI, and all of their subsequent successes, owes a great debt to the policies engendered by Church, Tower, and their committee. It is impossible to say exactly what Mr. Jordan and his friends are up to but my bet is on the continued very public shenanigans concerning weird conspiracy “deep state” nonsense, useless prying into the lives and families of political enemies, and a lot of loudmouth victim-claiming rubbish about how conservatives are not being taken very seriously these days.

In that last, they may have a point.

What worries me about this “Special Select Committee” is where it so critically differs from the Senate committee: it’s not even its “mission” but what it precludes, which is the development of a serious set of conservative alternative policies and statutes. Expending political capital having this collection of wild-eyed nitwits playing around in delicate, ongoing covert operations in this age of mass leakage, gotcha politics, and clickbait stories by marginal media outlets is puerile and wasteful.

If conservatives are to be taken seriously, let them do the work in their House. Stop blaming the hapless Biden administration for problems of your own making. Let’s see a real conservative agenda that goes beyond whipping up the now shrinking base for the next election.

Let’s see this Republican House come up with a seriously cut-back budget, a plan to reduce the deficit, and a reform of Social Security. Let’s see some serious support for small businesses, a plan to preserve the family farm, and a new trade policy that actually engages free market economics. And where are the middle class tax cuts? If the Republican party is to be taken seriously, they need a plan; a platform; new ideas.

With the Democrats in the majority in the Senate and Biden at the helm, little of it would pass but it becomes the seed for a new conservative narrative in 2024. The “Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government” is just a continuation of the same old babble that lost them the last two national elections.

Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger.