Knoxville, TN

Five-star Mike Matthews 'had great time at Tennessee'

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.

The Vols offered 2024 wide receiver prospect Mike Matthews on May 13, 2022.

He visited Tennessee Saturday for junior day.

“Had great time at Tennessee,” Matthews announced. “Blessed and thankful for the opportunity!”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Matthews is from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. The wide receiver and safety is rated as a five-star with 247Sports.

